NATO On Early State Reopenings: “New Wide Release Movies Are Unlikely To Be Available”

The National Association of Theatre Owners is continuing its work advocating for cinemas during the COVID-19 pandemic. In their latest statement, the association responds to several states’ plans to open theaters as early as next week.

The White House’s plan to open the economy includes theaters under “Phase One,” meaning they would be allowed to open after the area in which they operate in satisfies three qualifying criteria. In the days since the White House released its plan, Georgia governor Brian Kemp has stated that movie theaters in his state could be allowed to open as early as next Monday, April 27 if they adhere to “specific social distancing and sanitation mandates.” Governors of Tennessee and South Carolina have also announced plans to allow non-essential businesses to reopen, though what this means for movie theaters specifically has not yet been clarified.

As states begin to move towards reopening, NATO issued the following statement: