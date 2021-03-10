NATO Applauds Congress’ Passage of $1.9 Trillion Pandemic Relief Legislation

PRESS RELEASE

(Washington, D.C. and Los Angeles, Calif. – 10 March 2021) NATO applauds the passage of the American Rescue Plan by Congress and looks forward to its rapid signature into law by the President. The Plan extends critical unemployment benefits to our furloughed workers, and preserves and expands important tax relief programs that give a much needed lifeline to movie theater companies of all sizes affected by the pandemic. In particular, we are grateful for Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s efforts to provide additional funding for the Shuttered Venue Operator Grants program and open the Paycheck Protection Program to theater operators in urgent need of capital assistance. We extend our gratitude to the program’s champions Senators Amy Klobuchar and John Cornyn for their tireless efforts on behalf of cinemas. We urge the Small Business Administration to move quickly to get Shuttered Venue Operators grants to the many businesses which so desperately need them.