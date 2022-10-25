New Trailers: Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths, A Man Called Otto, & More

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Courtesy of Marvel Studios/Walt Disney Pictures

On this week's trailer round-up:

Officially kicking off ‘Phase 5’ of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania sees Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp. Along with Hope’s parents Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), the family explores the Quantum Realm and embarks on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought possible. Jonathan Majors joins the adventure as Kang, with director Peyton Reed returning. Previous installments include 2015’s Ant-Man ($180.2M domestic/$519.3M global) and 2018’s Ant-Man and the Wasp ($216.6M domestic/$622.6M global). The Marvel film flies into theaters February 17th, 2023.

With his first film since 2015’s The Revenant ($183.6M domestic/$532.9M global), writer/director Alejandro G. Iñárritu chronicles a personal story about a Mexican journalist and filmmaker who returns home to work through an existential crisis in Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths. With a seven-week theatrical exclusivity window in Mexico and six weeks of exclusivity in the US, the film marks the longest theatrical release from Netflix. Though a seemingly positive sign for theatrical, Co-CEO and Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos recently commented on the theatrical windows for films such as Bardo and the Knives Out sequel Glass Onion in Netflix’s Q3 earnings call, stating, “We’re in the business of entertaining our members with Netflix movies on Netflix. So that’s where we focus all of our energy and most of our spends.” Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths opens in US theaters November 4th.

Rounding out the week, based on the New York Times bestseller, A Man Called Otto tells the story of Otto Anderson (Tom Hanks), a grumpy widower set in his ways. He meets his match when a lively young family moves in next door, leading to an unlikely friendship that disrupts Otto’s life for good (January 13th, 2023). Screen legends Dustin Hoffman and Sissy Spacek are returning to theaters playing opposite their real-life kids in Sam & Kate. The romantic comedy follows Sam (Jake Hoffman), who has returned home to take care of his ailing father Bill (Dustin Hoffman). Sam meets and falls for Kate (Schuyler Fisk), while Bill starts to fall for her mother Tina (Sissy Spacek). The four will be forced to address their pasts, while trying to allow for new love in their lives (November 11th).



