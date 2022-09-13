New Trailers: Babylon, The Fabelmans, Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile, & More

Babylon, Courtesy Paramount Pictures

Director Damien Chazelle (First Man $44.9M domestic/ $105.7M global, La La Land $151.1M domestic/$448.9M global) takes audiences back to 1920s Los Angeles during Hollywood’s transition from silent films to ‘talkies’. With a cast led by Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva, Babylon is set to have an award-qualifying limited run December 25th, before a wider opening on January 7th. Another movie about the movies is director Steven Spielberg’s upcoming semi-autobiographical The Fabelmans, which tells the coming-of-age story of a young man who communicates through the power of the movies (November 23rd). The film’s ensemble cast includes four-time Academy Award nominee Michelle Williams, Paul Dano, and Seth Rogen. Spielberg co-wrote the screenplay alongside playwright Tony Kushner, who also wrote the screenplays for Spielberg’s Munich ($47.4M domestic/$130.9M global), Lincoln ($182.2M domestic/$275.2M global), and last year’s West Side Story ($38.5M/ $76M global).



Sony’s Lyle, Lyle Crocodile, based on the best-selling book series by Bernard Waber, is one of only two major theatrical family films yet to be released in 2022 (the other is Dreamworks Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, which hits theaters December 21st). This live-action/CGI musical follows the adventures of the Primm family, who have recently moved to New York City. Son Josh (Winslow Fegley) has a hard time fitting in, until he discovers a singing crocodile named Lyle in the attic (voiced by Shawn Mendes). When threatened by an evil neighbor, the Primm’s must band together to show the world that family can come from unexpected places. Featuring original songs by Pasek and Paul, the songwriting team behind The Greatest Showman ($174.3M domestic/$435.7M global), the film lands in theaters October 7th.



Rounding out the week are two films set under the sea. Last weekend The Walt Disney Company held its biannual fan convention D23, during which Disney announced a slew new films, as well as debuted trailers such as the upcoming live-action adaptation of the 1989 animated classic The Little Mermaid. Credited with launching the ‘Disney Renaissance’ of the 90s, the animated film grossed $111.5M domestic and $211.3M global. The last adaptation of an animated movie from the same period in Disney history was 2019’s The Lion King ($543.6M domestic/$1.6B global), which Disney also announced is getting a prequel titled Mufasa: The Lion King. Directed by Rob Marshall (Into the Woods $128M domestic/$212.9M global, Mary Poppins Returns $171.9M domestic/$349.5M global) with new songs by Alan Menken and Lin-Manuel Miranda, The Little Mermaid swims into theaters May 2023. Based on the 1997 short novel by Australian author Tim Winton, Blueback is the story of a young girl who befriends a blue groper during a dive and becomes a passionate activist with a heart set on protecting the natural ecosystem of Australia’s coral reefs (domestic release TBD).

