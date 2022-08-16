New Trailers: Bones and All, Call Jane, God’s Creatures, & More

Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures / MGM

Timothée Chalamet reteams with Call Me by Your Name ($18M domestic/$41.8M global) director Luca Guadagnino for Bones and All. Based on the novel of the same name by Camille DeAngelis, the story follows two young lovers who learn how to survive on the margins of society (November 24th). Next year Chalamet returns as Paul Atreides in the anticipated Dune: Part Two (November 17th, 2023) and as young Willy Wonka in Wonka (December 15th, 2023).



Directed by Phyllis Nagy, the screenwriter of Carol ($12.7M domestic/$40.2M global), Call Jane tells the story of a married woman who lives in a time in America where she can’t get a legal abortion. Inspired by true events, she works with a group of suburban women to find help and discovers a calling.



In God’s Creatures, a mother (Emily Watson) is torn between protecting her son and her own sense of right and wrong. A lie rips apart a family and close-knit community in this tense epic from A24 and directing duo Saela Davis and Anna Rose Holmer (September 30th).



Rounding out this week’s list, Emily is written and directed by actor Frances O’Connor in her directorial debut. The biographical film imagines the life of English writer Emily Brontë before she wrote her masterpiece Wuthering Heights. Releasing in UK cinemas October 14th, Bleecker Street is set to release the film in the US in 2023. The science fiction film Vesper tracks a 13-year-old girl who struggles to survive after the collapse of the Earth’s ecosystem (September 30th).







