New Trailers: Empire of Light, The Son, TÁR, & More

Courtesy Searchlight Pictures/ Disney

Your One Stop Shop for the Latest Trailers

Each week Boxoffice brings you the latest new movie trailers in our weekly round-up. Movie Coverage, the Boxoffice Trailer Network’s Youtube channel, delivers hot new trailers, teasers, and sneak peeks for all the best upcoming movies. Subscribe below to stay up-to-date on everything coming to theaters.

On this week’s trailer round-up:

Director Sam Mendes has a strong track record of making films with both critical and commercial appeal. His debut feature American Beauty ($130M domestic/$3562M global) swept the 72nd Academy Awards, taking home the Oscars for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Original Screenplay, and Best Cinematography. Since then, he’s brought to the big screen such films as Road to Perdition ($104.4M domestic/$181M global), Jarhead ($62.6M domestic/$97M global), Revolutionary Road ($22.9M domestic/$75.9M global), and the Daniel Craig James Bond entries Skyfall ($304.3M domestic, $1.1B global) and Spectre ($200M domestic/$880.6M global). In his first film since 2019’s 1917 ($159.2M domestic/ $384.9M global), the writer/director brings romance to an old cinema on the south coast of England during the 1980s in Empire of Light. The film stars Olivia Colman, Micheal Ward, Toby Jones, and Colin Firth (December 9th).

Following 2020’s The Father ($2.1M domestic/$24.7M global) director Florian Zeller re-teams with co-writer Christopher Hampton to bring the second in a trilogy of plays by Zeller to the big screen. The Son follows a family as it falls apart and tries to come back together again. As Peter (Hugh Jackman) struggles to juggle work, his new baby with partner Beth (Vanessa Kirby), and the offer of his dream job in Washington, he also finds himself caring for his 17-year-old son Nicholas, who no longer feels he can live with his mother (Laura Dern). The Son hits select theaters November 11th.



TÁR, a psychological drama written and directed by Todd Field, stars Cate Blanchett as the titular composer/conductor Lydia Tár. Set against the international world of classical music, the film centers on Tár, who was the first-ever female chief conductor of a major German orchestra. This marks the first film from director Field since 2006’s Little Children ($5.4M domestic/$14.8M global) and only his third feature overall. His 2001 directorial debut In the Bedroom grossed $35.9M domestic/$44.7M global. TÁR hits theaters October 7th.

Rounding out this week’s list, Confess, Fletch revives the long-dormant franchise that began as a vehicle for comedian Chevy Chase (1985’s Fletch $50.6M domestic/$59.6M global and 1989’s Fletch Lives $35.1M domestic/$39.4M global). Based on the novels by author Gregory Mcdonald, Jon Hamm now stars as the charming investigator, who finds himself the prime suspect in a murder case (September 16th). Expected later this year, The Infernal Machine stars Guy Pearce as reclusive author Bruce Cogburn, who is forced to confront the events set in motion by his bestselling novel decades earlier.



Empire of Light (December 9th)



The Son (In select theaters November 11th)



TÁR (October 7th)



Confess, Fletch (In select theaters September 16th)



The Infernal Machine (TBD)



