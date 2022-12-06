New Trailers: Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and More

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. Courtesy of Lucasfilm/Disney Studios

The fifth installment of the iconic Indiana Jones franchise, Lucasfilm’s Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, sees star Harrison Ford return as the legendary archaeologist. The film is directed by James Mangold, whose credits include Ford v Ferrari ($117.6M domestic/$225.5M global) and Logan ($226.2M domestic/$619.1M global). The previous adventures of the globetrotting treasure hunter have generated a box office total of more than $942.3M domestic and over $1.98 billion globally (June 30th, 2023).

Another long-running franchise returns next year with a trek around the world. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts introduces the Maximals, Predacons, and Terrorcons to the existing battle between the Autobots and Decepticons. The film is directed by Steven Caple Jr., who previously helmed Creed II ($115.7M domestic/$214.2M global) and stars Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback. Technically a sequel to a prequel, the film takes place in the 90s after the events of the 2018 franchise spin-off film Bumblebee ($127.1M domestic/$467.9M global). Overall, the franchise has thus far generated nearly 5 billion at the global box office (June 9th, 2023).

Last seen in this year’s Disney+ holiday special, Marvel’s superhero team Guardians of the Galaxy haven’t had their own solo theatrical outing since 2017. The previous volumes of the motley crew’s standalone adventures include 2014’s Guardians of the Galaxy ($333.7M domestic/$773.3M global) and 2017’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 ($389.8M domestic/$863.7M global). Director James Gunn is stepping away from Marvel to helm DC Studios as co-chairman and co-chief executive officer (along with Peter Safran), making this outing the final film in his intergalactic trilogy. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 sees Peter Quill aka Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) rallying his team of misfits to defend the universe in a mission that may lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them (May 5th, 2023).



Based on the New York Times bestseller, A Man Called Otto tells the story of Otto Anderson (Tom Hanks), a grumpy widower set in his ways. He meets his match when a lively young family moves in next door, leading to an unlikely friendship that disrupts Otto’s life for good (January 13th, 2023).



Woody Harrelson stars in the heartwarming comedy Champions, about a former minor-league basketball coach who is ordered by the court to manage a team of players with intellectual disabilities. He soon realizes that despite his initial doubts, this team can go further than he ever imagined (March 24th, 2023).

