New Trailers: The Boogeyman, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, 65, and More

Shazam! Fury of the Gods Courtesy of Warner Bros.

Your One Stop Shop for the Latest Trailers

Each week Boxoffice brings you the latest new movie trailers in our weekly round-up. Movie Coverage, the Boxoffice Trailer Network’s Youtube channel, delivers hot new trailers, teasers, and sneak peeks for all the best upcoming movies. Subscribe below to stay up-to-date on everything coming to theaters.

On this week’s trailer round-up:

Based on a short story by Stephen King, The Boogeyman follows 16-year old Sadie and her younger sister Sawyer, who are reeling from the death of their mother. A supernatural boogeyman targets the family after their father, who is a psychologist, has an encounter with a desperate patient in their house. Adaptations of King’s work have varied widely at the box office, with Firestarter ($9.73M domestic/$15M global), Doctor Sleep ($31.58M domestic/$72.38M global), It Chapter Two ($211.62M domestic/$473.12M global) among the most recent examples. Originally slated for 2022, the remake of Salem’s Lot–another King adaptation–hits theaters April 21st in advance of The Boogeyman‘s June 2nd release.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods continues the story of teenage Billy Batson who transforms into his alter ego, an adult super hero. When the Daughters of Atlas arrive on Earth in search of stolen magic, Billy and his family are thrust into a battle for their powers and the fate of their world. 2019’s Shazam! brought $140.48M to the domestic box office, for a total of $366.08M global (March 17th). Elsewhere in the DC Extended Universe, James Gunn and Peter Safran (the co-chairmen and co-chief executive officers of DC Studios) unveiled the upcoming DC slate today, which includes Superman: Legacy and The Batman Part II–both slated for a 2025 release.

The sci-fi action drama 65 from A Quiet Place ($188M domestic/$340.9M) writer/directors Scott Beck and Bryan Woods centers on Mills (Adam Driver), a pilot who crash lands on a strange planet, only to discover that he’s not alone. He’s actually stranded on Earth…65 million years ago. With only one chance at rescue, Mills and Koa (Ariana Greenblatt) must make their way across an unknown terrain riddled with dangerous prehistoric creatures in an epic fight to survive. The film hits theaters on March 17th, 2023.

Written and Directed by Robert Machoian (The Killing of Two Lovers), the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival selection The Integrity Of Joseph Chambers follows an insurance salesman and family man who wants to acquire the skills to be able to take care of his family in case of the apocalypse. He decides to go deer hunting by himself for the first time ever, despite his wife’s objections. Setting out into the mountains with a borrowed rifle, Joe roams the woods aimlessly in his search for deer. What starts as an experiment to prove himself as a capable father and husband turns into a nightmare (February 17th).





The Boogeyman (June 2nd)



Shazam 2: Fury of the Gods (March 17th)



65 (March 17th)



The Integrity of Joseph Chambers (February 17th)