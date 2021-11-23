No Time to Die Becomes Top Studio Title of 2020-2021 at the Global Box Office

Photo Credit: Nicola Dove© 2020 DANJAQ, LLC AND MGM. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

James Bond’s return to theaters in Daniel Craig’s final outing as agent 007 has become the highest grossing studio title of the pandemic at the global box office.

No Time to Die surpassed F9‘s $725.3 million worldwide total on Saturday, becoming the top title from a US studio at the global box office of 2020 and 2021 to date. Both titles have been released internationally by Universal. No Time to Die is the third highest-earning title worldwide from 2020 and 2021, trailing a pair of Chinese titles released earlier this year: The Battle at Lake Chiangjin ($888 million) and Hi, Mom ($822 million).

No Time to Die finished the weekend with $734 million worldwide, trailing only Skyfall ($1.1 billion) and Spectre ($880 million) among the franchise’s top earners at the global box office. About 79% of the title’s global earnings have come from the international market ($579.6 million), while the film’s domestic run ($154.6 million) ranks sixth in the franchise.

The film’s top overseas markets are the United Kingdom & Ireland ($128.4 million), Germany ($72.3 million), China ($60.9 million), France ($32.5 million), Japan ($22.9 million), and the Netherlands ($22.1 million).