Novo Cinemas Launches Family-Friendly ‘Novo Kidz’ Concept

Photo Credit: TPG Media, Courtesy of Novo Cinemas

Auditoriums specifically designed for young families continue gaining traction at cinemas around the world. Novo Cinemas, one of the largest exhibition circuits in the Middle East, is the latest chain to adopt the concept with its new “Novo Kids” auditorium in its Dubai Festival City location. The kid-friendly screening room features chairs feature plush “Friendly Monster” seats, adjustable light and sound levels, and sweet concessions options for children. The family-friendly experience can be further expanded by renting out an event space that specifically caters to kids’ birthday parties.

“We’re delighted to be bringing such a unique and special concept to our youngest Novo audience,” said Novo CEO Debbie Stanford-Kristiansen. “We wanted to go the extra mile and create something completely different whilst focusing on ensuring a truly emotional connection for our younger moviegoers with the introduction of thesefun friendly monster characters who also have their own names. We feel there has been a gap in the market and Novo brings the innovation and fun to fill it.”

Novo Cinemas currently operates 158 screens in the Middle East. The circuit expects to finish 2019 with a total of over 220 screens in the region.

Exhibitors have begun adding family-themed auditorium concepts to their circuits. Most notably, concepts like Cinépolis Junior and B&B Theatres’ ScreenPlay incorporate playpen areas within the auditorium itself in order to bring back young parents, and their children, to the cinema more often.