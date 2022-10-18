Nuart Film Festival to Celebrate Nuart Reopening

Courtesy Landmark Theatres

The inaugural Nuart Fest will run from October 21st through 30th and celebrate the reopening of West Los Angeles’ newly renovated Nuart Theatre. The 1930 single-screen was the first theater in the Landmark Theatres chain. The 10-day festival is an eclectic mix of sneak previews and special screenings of films that made midnight movie history at the Nuart. In-person appearances include director Penelope Spheeris (The Decline Of Western Civilization Part III), Mink Stole (Pink Flamingos), screenwriters Scott Alexander & Larry Karaszewski (Real Life), actor Micheal Ward (Empire of Light), director Eric Appel (Weird: The Al Yankovic Story), directors Clay Tatum & Whitmer Thomas (The Civil Dead), and The Rocky Horror Picture Show shadow cast Sins O’ The Flesh.

“Landmark’s inaugural Nuart Fest is a celebration of the theater’s historical significance as a rite of passage for Los Angeles moviegoers and creatives”, said Landmark Theatres’ President Kevin Holloway. “The theater’s renovation is a testament to its ongoing importance as a pillar within the community.”

Visit landmarktheatres.com for full details.