Ireland’s Omniplex Cinemas Announces Phased Reopening on July 3

Omniplex Cinemas – the largest theater chain in Ireland — has kicked off a phased reopening of its theater network.

On Thursday (June 25), the exhibitor announced it would reopen seven of its theaters –Cork, Rathmines, Limerick, Galway, Wexford, Arklow and the brand-new D’LUXX cinema in Drogheda that was originally slated to open in late March – on Friday, July 3, with a host of new safety measures in place.

These measures include mandatory online ticket buying; “in-cinema seat separation” that will provide 2 meters (or roughly 6.5 feet) of space between guests; a maximum of 50 guests at any time in either the foyer or one of the auditoriums, with in-theater capacities reduced by over 70%; and enhanced cleaning regimens.

“We’re delighted to be re-opening our cinemas over the next few weeks with a selection of popular classic movies,” said Omniplex Cinemas director Mark Anderson in a statement. “In order to enjoy a safe cinema going experience patrons will notice some changes. We have worked hard to ensure our auditoriums observe 2m social distancing and for the first few weeks tickets will only be sold online. Patrons will also notice new directional and instructional signs throughout the cinema as well as self-scanning of tickets. However fresh Popcorn and treats will still be available at the shop!”

The company has also provided a brief, audience-friendly graphic of safety guidelines, which you can find below.