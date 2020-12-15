Omniplex Cinemas Releases Tribute Video to Cinema in 2020

Image Courtesy of Omniplex Cinemas

PRESS RELEASE

Ireland-based

Omniplex Cinemas is proud to release their tribute video to cinema in 2020, penned to finish with an emotional “We’ll save you a seat.”

Shauna Crawley, Marketing & Loyalty manager for Omniplex Cinemas said: “Like a lot of industries, we’ve had to adapt to ‘new normal’ this year, and we’re delighted to have our doors open so we can enjoy a safe cinema trip this festive period. Cinema has always been a place where we can escape; where we can feel normal, feel emotional, and feel a sense of community. Things are different now, but that magical moment when the lights go down to bring you on an adventure is just the same, and maybe even a little sweeter than it was before.”

Omniplex Cinemas have a diverse line up to keep us entertained this December including Wonder Woman 1984, Pixie, Wolfwalkers, Elf and Home Alone coming soon.

The cinema group has also launched their “Collect” service nationwide that allows customers to pre-book their cinema treats in advance via QR code.