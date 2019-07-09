Omniplex to Build New 10-Screen Luxury Cinema, Signs Projector Upgrade Deal with CinemaNext

Omniplex, Ireland’s largest multiplex chain, is building a new luxury 10 screen cinema in Salthill, the company announced Tuesday (July 9).

The 30,000-square foot development, which has a projected cost of €5 million euro (around $5.6 million American dollars), will feature a “luxury 1920’s design and feel” with modern amenities including premium Barco laser projection, 4K and Dolby Atmos auditoriums and electric reclining seats.

“We’re delighted to announce that we will be bringing our new luxury recline cinema experience to Salthill in Galway this summer,” said Omniplex Cinemas Director Mark Anderson in a statement. “Our new design combined with the latest in cinema technology including laser projection & Dolby Atmos immersive sound, and the extreme comfort of our leather reclining seats will really create a unique cinema experience.”

The multiplex will have a phased opening beginning this summer and will be fully complete in late 2019.

In other Omniplex news, the theater chain has signed an agreement with exhibitor services company CinemaNext for RGB+ laser-light source upgrades and light engine cleaning in 29 of its auditoriums across 24 locations. The rollout will begin in the second half of 2019.

“We are delighted to be embarking on this renewal project with CinemaNext,” said Omniplex Cinema Group Managing Director Paul Anderson in a statement. “Brand-new laser RGB light sources provided by Cinionic will be used to retrofit existing Xenon lamp-powered projectors in many of our larger, predominantly 3D auditoriums. It will also mean no more lamp replacements in the upgraded projection booths, a 30% increase in light output and 78% less power consumption vs. Xenon lamp projection. Not only will we lower our operating costs, but we will also deliver a consistent moviegoing experience for Irish audiences.”

“We’ve enjoyed a lengthy partnership with Omniplex and are thrilled to be spearheading this retrofit project in collaboration with our manufacturer, Cinionic,” added CinemaNext Country Manager for UK and Ireland Jerry Murdoch. “By replacing their current lamp houses with a compact laser module, Omniplex will not only extend the lifespan of their existing projectors but also raise the bar on image quality with greater contrast, better uniformity and image consistency as part of their renewal strategy.”

Omniplex owns 28 cinemas across Ireland and Northern Ireland.