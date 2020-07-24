Paramount Delays A Quiet Place Part II and Top Gun: Maverick to 2021, Announces Sonic the Hedgehog 2 for 2022

Paramount announced several film delays and announcements on Thursday evening, removing their two biggest planned releases from the 2020 calendar.

Horror sequel A Quiet Place Part II, which had been set as the studio’s first major tentpole once cinemas returned, was moved from September 4, 2020 to April 3, 2021.

Action sequel Top Gun: Maverick, which was set to be the studio’s main release during the holiday season, was moved from December 23, 2020 to July 2, 2021.

Action comedy sequel Jackass, which was set to be one of the studio’s major release for next summer, was moved from July 2, 2021 to September 3, 2021.

The rest of the news involved more family-friendly titles. The Tiger’s Apprentice moved from February 11, 2022 to February 10, 2023, while two new releases were announced: the animated Under the Boardwalk on July 22, 2022 and sequel Sonic the Hedgehog 2 on April 8, 2022.

“We truly believe that there is no movie-viewing experience like the one enjoyed in theatres,” said Paramount’s President of Domestic Distribution Chris Aronson, and President of International Theatrical Distribution Mark Viane in a statement. “We are committed to the theatrical experience and our exhibition partners, and want to stress that we are confident that, when the time comes, audiences everywhere will once again enjoy the singular joy of seeing Paramount films on the big screen.”

This news comes on the heels of Monday’s announcement regarding two other new animated Paramount movies: Luck was pushed back from spring 2021 to February 18, 2022 and animated musical Spellbound was announced for November 11, 2022. In late June, Paramount pulled its animated The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run from a planned August 7 theatrical release to off the theatrical release calendar entirely.

Several other studios announced release date changes on Thursday. Disney changed about a dozen films’ release dates, most notably changing Mulan‘s release date to ‘unset’ after it was set to be the first major tentpole to open in August. Orion Pictures moved comedy sequel Bill & Ted Face the Music back a few days from August 28 to September 1. And Sony Pictures moved the untitled third Spider-Man movie from November 5, 2021 to December 17, 2021.

Here is Paramount’s current release schedule: