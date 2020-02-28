Paramount Pictures Announces A Quiet Place Double Feature

Paramount Pictures today announced that on Wednesday, March 18, it will be offering fans of A Quiet Place the chance to relive the original film in select theaters and be the first to experience the next installment, A Quiet Place Part II before it arrives in theaters nationwide on Friday, March 20.
Tickets for the double feature go on sale today, as ticketing launches nationwide for A Quiet Place Part II at https://www.aquietplacemovie.com. Tickets can also be purchased at the box office at participating locations.
The start time for the double feature will be 7 p.m. local time at participating locations, with the sequel beginning at 9 p.m. local time. The double feature will be presented exclusively in Dolby Cinema and Premium Large Format theatres only.
Additionally, double feature attendees will receive an exclusive 11×17 collectors print created especially for this one-night event, while supplies last.
Directed by John Krasinski, A Quiet Place Part II stars Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe, and Cillian Murphy.
