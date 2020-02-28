Paramount Pictures Announces A Quiet Place Double Feature

Evelyn (Emily Blunt) and Marcus (Noah Jupe) brave the unknown in "A Quiet Place Part II.”

Paramount Pictures today announced that on Wednesday, March 18, it will be offering fans of A Quiet Place the chance to relive the original film in select theaters and be the first to experience the next installment, A Quiet Place Part II before it arrives in theaters nationwide on Friday, March 20.

Tickets for the double feature go on sale today, as ticketing launches nationwide for A Quiet Place Part II at https://www.aquietplacemovie.com. Tickets can also be purchased at the box office at participating locations.

The start time for the double feature will be 7 p.m. local time at participating locations, with the sequel beginning at 9 p.m. local time. The double feature will be presented exclusively in Dolby Cinema and Premium Large Format theatres only.

Additionally, double feature attendees will receive an exclusive 11×17 collectors print created especially for this one-night event, while supplies last.

Directed by John Krasinski, A Quiet Place Part II stars Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe, and Cillian Murphy.