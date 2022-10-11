Paramount Pictures Announces Smile “Cinema Week” Exclusive Rewards and Offers

Paramount Pictures Presents in Association with Paramount Players A Temple Hill Production "SMILE"

Paramount Pictures has announced a Cinema Week-exclusive selection of rewards and offers tied to the horror release Smile, which dropped a scant 22 percent in its second weekend of release, claiming the domestic box office’s top spot.

Cinema Week, this year taking place from Monday, October 10 to Thursday, October 13, is a campaign designed to celebrate and preserve the culture of moviegoing. Fans at theaters supporting the Cinema Week promotions will have the chance to claim exclusive Smile rewards and offers curated just for them when they see Smile during Cinema Week 2022. Offers may vary from exhibitor to exhibitor across the country. Fans should check theatre local listings for participating Cinema Week locations.

Starting Monday, October 10th, Cinema Week rewards and offers include:

· Monday, October 10th: Happy Monday Ticket Offer – a deal to smile about with tickets all day for Smile at the same price offered on Tuesdays.

· Tuesday, October 11th: Tuesday Ticket Prices – theatres’ own prevailing special prices for shows all day for Smile.

· Wednesday, October 12th: A Smile Exclusive 11” x 17” Collector’s Print commissioned and designed for fans by UK artist Doaly with Smile ticket purchase while supplies last.

· Thursday, October 13th: A Smile limited-edition NFT, powered by Awesimo, for fans who purchase Smile tickets online through select participating exhibitors’ websites and mobile apps. Terms and conditions apply.

Says Paramount Pictures President of Domestic Distribution Chris Aronson, “Horror fans everywhere showed up in droves to see this film upon its release and we want to reward them for their support, enthusiasm and loyalty with this special program. Our belief in this movie as a theatrical release really paid off, but our success is only as great as the fans who turn out and we’re beyond grateful for this incredible reception to Smile.”

“Paramount continues to deliver premium content to exhibitors nationwide, along with unique promotions, driving more and more moviegoers to the cinema,” said Brandon Jones, Executive Chairman and Creator of Cinema Week. “After a truly blockbuster summer, we are excited to kick-off the fourth quarter with Cinema Week, a seven-day event with daily-themed activations, exclusive in-theatre giveaways and more including Paramount’s unique fan-based Smile offers!”