Paramount Pushes Mission: Impossible 7 to 2023, Mission: Impossible 8 to 2024

Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt in MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE – FALLOUT, from Paramount Pictures and Skydance. © 2018 Paramount Pictures. All rights reserved.

Audiences around the world will have to wait an additional year to see Tom Cruise ride a motorcycle off a cliff in Mission: Impossible 7. Paramount has pushed back the release of the next two installments of the Mission: Impossible franchise by a year. The seventh entry in the series, previously set for a September 30 debut, has been rescheduled to July 14, 2023. The eight film in the franchise has been pushed from July 7, 2023 to June 28, 2024.

Paramount has also moved the release of its animated Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles feature, previously dated for August 11, 2023, to August 4, 2023. The upcoming A Quiet Place sequel, as yet untitled, is moving from March 31, 2023 to September 22, 2023.