Pure Gold: UNIC and CineEurope Honor Dedication and Service to Cinema

The final night of CineEurope’s 2021 trade show will see this year’s eight Gold Award recipients receive their honors at an awards ceremony at Barcelona’s Centre de Convencions Internacional de Barcelona (CCIB).

“The Gold Awards were started by UNIC [International Union of Cinemas] and CineEurope in order to recognize individuals that have served our industry in so many ways throughout their careers,” CineEurope co-managing director Andrew Sunshine said in a press release. “On behalf of the entire Film Expo team [producers of CineEurope], I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate the eight individuals being honored in 2021 and thank them for their contributions, hard work, and dedication. Each and every one exemplifies what this award is about.”

Below, Boxoffice Pro offers an introduction to the eight Gold Award winners being feted at this year’s CineEurope. Interviews have been edited for length and clarity.

Hanna Dobslaw

Theater Manager

Cineplex Alhambra

Berlin, Germany

What’s the number one professional lesson you’ve learned during the Covid-19 pandemic?

Living as an individual in a society means being part of it and taking responsibility for its survival. [We must] look out for each other.

What was your first job in the industry, and when did you think you might like to pursue exhibition as a career?

I started to work for CineStar in 1999. They opened their cinema in the north of Berlin—the day of the grand opening was my 19th birthday. I was together with friends and we watched Shakespeare in Love. I decided to submit my application to them the next day. Two days later, I started working. Selling ice cream, making popcorn, and welcoming our guests were among my first tasks, and I loved it. Working in cinema means belonging to a great family.

In the following years, I learned more and more about what it means to work for this family in the service sector as well as in administration for two different companies.

In December 2009, I was asked to take over the Alhambra cinema in Berlin. That was the moment I knew I would make my own place where employees feel what I felt when I started working 10 years before. Now it’s 2021, and I have never regretted this decision.

Is there an industry leader or initiative that has inspired you—professionally or personally—over the course of the pandemic?

The staying power of our family business in Germany means the staying power of each employee in our cinemas. You could feel the passion in every action they have taken. Making posts on social media, selling popcorn for home cinema events—we have done everything to stay alive in the memories of our guests.

Which factor is most important in allowing cinemas to recover from the effects of the pandemic?

Cinema should have personality to provide a welcoming feeling for our guests. We are nothing without them. Customer service is the most important aspect of our work. Watching movies in cinema theaters should be a special event, which we have to create.

Alexander Kuznetsov

COO

Karo

Russia

What’s the number one professional lesson you’ve learned during the Covid-19 pandemic?

Unfortunately, this is the first time that the film market faced a global problem that completely turned the business upside down. Previously, cinemas also faced difficulties during economic crises, but cinema has always remained the most affordable format for re-creation, and the market quickly stabilized.

This situation made it possible to further develop our team’s anti-crisis management skills, since we had to instantly revise our cinemas’ work (personnel, contracts, new standards). One of the main tasks was to retain all personnel and return them to work as quickly as possible after the lockdown was lifted, in compliance with all security measures.

What was your first job in the industry, and when did you think you might like to pursue exhibition as a career?

I started my movie career in 2006 at the cinema Kinostar De Lux.

Is there an industry leader or initiative that has inspired you—professionally or personally—over the course of the pandemic?

It was the whole Karo team and investors. All our employees have worked with dedication to change our work standards to deliver the safest service possible.

Which factor is most important in allowing cinemas to recover from the effects of the pandemic?

The pandemic has crumbled many moviegoers’ habits. Some people, during the lockdown, got used to watching movies at home. Others do not visit crowded places due to the danger of the virus. The task of the entire market is to show that cinemas are safe from the virus, and for this it is necessary to comply with all safety measures (social distancing, masks, vaccinations, and much more).

Watching a movie in a cinema will always give much more vivid emotions than watching at home. To achieve this, you need to monitor the hospitality (high-quality work of the staff) and the quality of the service provided.

Ulf Jansson

CTO

Winberg Kino

Sweden

What’s the number one professional lesson you’ve learned during the Covid-19 pandemic?

One must try to keep cinemas open as much as possible—with respect for restrictions and human safety, of course. But never to close if not forced to.

What was your first job in the industry, and when did you think you might like to pursue exhibition as a career?

My first job in the industry was at my father’s cinema at a young age. During my technical education I worked as a cinema projectionist, and then I was hooked on the industry and have never regretted it for a moment.

Is there an industry leader or initiative that has inspired you—professionally or personally—over the course of the pandemic?

It must be my colleague and friend Peter Fornstam [founder of Svenska Bio], with his positive attitude all the time.

Which factor is most important in allowing cinemas to recover from the effects of the pandemic?

The most important factor is exclusive windows for cinemas and great movies.

Jon Nutton

Marketing Director

Empire Cinemas

U.K.

What’s the number one professional lesson you’ve learned during the Covid-19 pandemic?

Persistence, resilience, and belief in our industry and that we can bounce back even stronger than we were pre-pandemic.

What was your first job in the industry, and when did you think you might like to pursue exhibition as a career?

Back in March 1989 I joined AMC Entertainment as a part-time “cinema operative” at Crystal Peaks in Sheffield. From the first time I walked into the foyer, I instantly found my second home—and 30-plus years later, [here I am]!

Is there an industry leader or initiative that has inspired you—professionally or personally—over the course of the pandemic?

Christopher Nolan, a fantastic and dedicated filmmaker who (along with Warner Bros.) pulled out all the stops to get Tenet out there supporting our industry last summer. Without this film, I don’t think many in the sector would have opened at all after the first lockdown.

Which factor is most important in allowing cinemas to recover from the effects of the pandemic?

To shout about what we do from the rooftops. Yes, the public can sit at home and watch a film on TV, but for a truly memorable experience they need to get into a cinema where action films are more exciting, horror films are scarier, and comedies are funnier. And in a darkened auditorium, no one can see you cry!

Angeles San Gabino

Former Managing Director

Federación de Cines de España (FECE)

Spain

What’s the number one professional lesson you’ve learned during the Covid-19 pandemic?

The role of national associations during the pandemic has been more relevant than ever before, helping cinemas to find the best solutions against the pandemic and defending the entire exhibition sector during all those months.

What was your first job in the industry, and when did you think you might like to pursue exhibition as a career?

My first job was in 1976 as secretary of Federación de Cines de España (FECE). In 2008 I was promoted to general manager of the organization, until my retirement. From the first, I thought the exhibition sector would be my home. I never thought about changing jobs.

Is there an industry leader or initiative that has inspired you—professionally or personally—over the course of the pandemic?

An initiative I would highlight is the protocol of sanitary measures during the reopening process in Spain. And as industry leader, the president of FECE, Juan Ramón Gomez Fabra, for his optimism and his good work with all the associates.

Which factor is most important in allowing cinemas to recover from the effects of the pandemic?

Good films with an exclusive release window for cinemas, state aid and subsidies to help cinemas to reduce their losses, and official campaigns promoting the cinemagoing experience.

Alain Surmulet

Technical Director

NOE Cinémas

France

What’s the number one professional lesson you’ve learned during the Covid-19 pandemic?

As in most industries, the first closure [March through June 2020] was felt as a real trauma that had to be quickly overcome. The focus was about keeping both the equipment and the buildings themselves in perfect working order. Neither were designed to be unused for so long. More than ever, we had to show flexibility, rigor, and motivation toward all the staff involved to ensure very regular maintenance on all equipment was done in order to be 100 percent sure we were ready for the day the reopening would happen.

While co-chairing the exhibition department of the French Superior Technical Commission (CST), I supervised, with the support of the National Federation of French Cinemas and Eclair Laboratories, the dispatch of an encrypted DCP [digital cinema package] allowing all French cinemas to test their equipment every week. With more than 7,400 KDMs [key delivery messages] generated (including all the cinemas in Metropolitan France and overseas territories, the open-air traveling cinemas, as well as post-production screening rooms), this constituted a technical operation of an unprecedented scale responding to an exceptional situation. At each of the two reopenings, the technical issues were limited and all the rooms were able to reopen!

What was your first job in the industry, and when did you think you might like to pursue exhibition as a career?

With a father that was a projectionist, you could say that I learned to love projection very early on! I first visited a projection booth at the age of 10. My first actual projection was at the age of 14 in the cinema of Lisieux: starting the projector, opening the curtains, opening the douser, the house lights dim down, and the image appears on screen. Unforgettable!

I knew very quickly that it would be a vocation, that it would be that or nothing!

Is there an industry leader or initiative that has inspired you—professionally or personally—over the course of the pandemic?

The leader who inspired me the most during this pandemic? The same leader who has inspired me for 30 years and with whom I have the pleasure to work with every day: Richard Patry. In addition to being president of NOE Cinémas, he is also president of the National Federation of French Cinemas (FNCF) that represents all French cinemas. He has deployed an impressive amount of energy to defend cinemas in this unprecedented period, ensuring that no theater is abandoned and or closed. And he succeeded! New cinemas have opened even after the lockdown.

Within NOE Cinémas, I learned a lot by being by his side and I continue to do so every day. He is one of the greatest cinema enthusiasts that you can meet. He lives for cinemas and for the people who work for them. He is a great entrepreneur, a leader, a visionary with an incredible capacity for work. We share the same vision of how to operate and how to do this job. I owe him a lot and I dedicate this CineEurope Gold Award to him.

Which factor is most important in allowing cinemas to recover from the effects of the pandemic?

Even the most beautiful and modern cinemas are nothing without the feature films, to which they are merely the backdrops.

More than ever, we need great movies: blockbusters, of course, but also arthouse films. We need diversity, films for all the different kinds of patrons, and above all films designed for the cinema auditorium. A movie theater is the best place to experience them, the place where they take all their meaning and dimension.

During both periods of closure, we were in the process of constructing three new cinemas (which have since opened), and I worked closely with their architects to make their architectural design coincides with the future operation of the sites. We firmly believe that the movie theater experience is irreplaceable, and our continued investment in building new venues is the best proof of that.

Since the dawn of humanity, people have needed to come together to experience shared emotions. Movie theatres meet this basic need.

Dee Vassili

Executive Director, Group H.R.

Vue International

U.K.

What’s the number one professional lesson you’ve learned during the Covid-19 pandemic?

Covid has changed the world and potentially the way we live our lives in the future.

One thing for sure is that change is the only constant, so be prepared for it!

Ambiguity and complexity are the “new norm,” therefore, seek to understand and find a better way of doing things, which will take us out of our comfort zone and may not resemble anything we have ever done before.

What was your first job in the industry, and when did you think you might like to pursue exhibition as a career?

The first time I went to the cinema I was 5 years old, and it became etched into my childhood memories. I was blown away by the big screen and stories, but also because it was a shared experience with people that mattered to me. Life is about creating experiences and memories with people you care about.

Prior to Vue, I had worked across media, retail, and entertainment. When the opportunity arose to join the industry with Warner Bros., as the director of H.R. for theatrical across U.K., Ireland, and southern Europe, I grabbed it with both hands. Since then, I have had an amazing adventure with Vue, and I know that my 5-year-old self would be very happy with the fact that we are now part of creating those amazing experiences and memories for others.

Is there an industry leader or initiative that has inspired you—professionally or personally—over the course of the pandemic?

At Vue, I am fortunate to be working with authentic and talented people. During the course of the pandemic, we have pulled together as one global team and delivered some amazing results. From a personal perspective, my colleagues have challenged me, supported me, taken me out of my comfort zone, and provided a different lens from which to view the world. This is what makes me get up in the morning to face the day’s Zoom calls and the complex challenges coming over the horizon.

Which factor is most important in allowing cinemas to recover from the effects of the pandemic?

It’s all about the people and creating a dynamic culture that drives the right behaviors; creates a shared sense of purpose; and encapsulates diversity, inclusion, and equity within a safe, healthy, and engaging work environment.

Irrespective of organizational size, all of these challenges remain board-level accountabilities and levers that play a critical part in driving business recovery. People strategies should be an integral part of the commercial agenda and treated equally as important as other big investments we make in areas such as concession stands and auditoriums.

Martin Waller

Group Food and Beverage Director

Odeon Cinemas Group

U.K.

What’s the number one professional lesson you’ve learned during the Covid-19 pandemic?

The big learning for me during the pandemic was about the importance and power of communication. Keeping our teams engaged and informed on the complex situation unfolding whilst planning the reopening and recovery demanded a new level of communication and support for all of our people.

What was your first job in the industry, and when did you think you might like to pursue exhibition as a career?

I joined Odeon in 1996 as a trainee general manager. Within a year I had worked in 10 different cinemas, including supporting two new builds. I loved the buildings, the like-minded teams, the amazing product we play, and the culture at Odeon, always looking to improve and be better for our guests and our teams. I was quickly hooked and have been lucky to enjoy such a diverse career within the industry.

Is there an industry leader or initiative that has inspired you—professionally or personally—over the course of the pandemic?

I am proud to have worked with the OCG Exco team throughout the pandemic, where the calmness and critical decisions made under great pressure set the tone for our whole company. However, the biggest inspiration for me was working with our teams across southern Europe, especially Spain and Germany, where our operational leads were new to their roles at the outbreak of the pandemic. Christian Elbrechter and Jose Manuel Ocaña did an incredible job getting our cinemas and our teams back in operation. I saw them grappling with a new role, in the worst possible situation, and having to work with me sitting at home in London rather than being out in the field with them. Their resilience and desire to do the right thing was inspiring to see as we worked on turning a crisis into a recovery mission.

Which factor is most important in allowing cinemas to recover from the effects of the pandemic?

I believe that engaging content and a great experience in the cinema is the key to recovery. The exhibition industry has done a great job in creating a safe environment, which will continue to build confidence for all audience types to return in time. Now it is important that our teams deliver a great service, welcoming guests back in through our doors, where they can indulge in our food and beverage offer and then comfortably experience a movie on those giant screens with amazing sound systems. When it is done well it is an amazing experience, especially in a full auditorium. When people experience that, they will come back for more.