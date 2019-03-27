QSC Expands the Q-SYS Ecosystem for Cinema Applications

PRESS RELEASE

Costa Mesa, Calif.- March 27, 2019: QSC announced additions to the Q-SYS Ecosystem, including new DPA-Q Series network power amplifiers, Q-SYS NS Series network switches, and the Q-SYS NV Series network video endpoint.



DPA-Q Series

The new DPA-Q Series amplifiers are four- and eight-channel network amplifiers uniting the QSC legacy of robust power amplifiers, advancements in high-efficiency output devices and native network transport, and the control and monitoring capabilities of the Q-SYS Ecosystem.



DPA-Q Series amplifiers are fully native components of the Q-SYS audio, video and control (AV&C) Ecosystem. Like all Q-SYS peripherals, DPA-Q Series amplifiers offer simple drag-and-drop integration into a Q-SYS design, enabling network routing, advanced processing (including Intrinsic Correction™ custom voicings for QSC loudspeakers) and control. This expedites the installation process and provides superior system performance.



All DPA-Q Series network amplifiers, including both four and eight channel models, use a new fifth-generation high-efficiency, Class-D hybrid powertrain design built upon the PL380 PowerLight™ amplifier platform. The new design offers both high voltage and high current operation with excellent audio quality and thermal performance.



“Q” models offer mic/line inputs (with +12 V phantom power) directly on the back of the amplifier that act as Q-SYS on-ramps in addition to its amplification duties. “Qn” models feature only network inputs to simplify system design and reduce system cost when additional mic/line inputs are not needed. Both models provide bi-directional GPIO ports plus one relay for further control and integration of other third-party peripherals within Q-SYS.



“For over 30 years, QSC has been the preeminent choice for power amplifiers in the cinema industry, and that is why you will find them in the majority of the world’s cinemas,” says Barry Ferrell, QSC’s senior VP, cinema. “Now, as part of the Q-SYS Ecosystem, theatre operators can use our new DPA-Q amplifiers to combine the legendary performance of QSC with the advantages of complete integrated network audio, video, and control.”

Q-SYS NS Series Network Switches

For cinema technicians looking to expedite deployment of Q-SYS on a local network, QSC introduces the Q-SYS NS Series. The NS Series is a range of enterprise-grade, fully managed 1/10GbE network switches that are pre-configured to meet the performance requirements of the Q-SYS Ecosystem and associated third-party networking technologies.



Available in 8-port, 24-port, and 48-port models, these Dell EMC network switches provide real-time transport of Q-SYS AV&C, as well as AES67 audio streams simultaneously within the same VLAN, all without the need to manually configure the network switch or end points. Independently tested and verified by the University of New Hampshire InterOperability Laboratory (UNH-IOL), the NS Series is a plug-and-play solution that enables faster, more reliable system deployment and ensures support for the entire Q-SYS Ecosystem, including future networked Q-SYS processors and peripherals.

Q-SYS NV Series Network Video Endpoint

The Q-SYS NV Series (NV-32-H) network video endpoint, developed specifically for the Q-SYS Ecosystem, is a native, multi-stream, software-defined HDMI encoder/decoder that enables network-based video distribution. The NV Series features the new QSC Shift™ video compression codec, which provides low latency video streaming with resolutions up to 4K60 4:4:4 over a standard gigabit network by dynamically adjusting network bandwidth consumption based on video content. This provides flexible and network efficient compression and distribution of common meeting video content without sacrificing the ability to stream full motion video.



For Q-SYS-enabled cinemas who offer their facilities for business presentations, sales meetings, or alternative content, the NV Series provides a simple and cost-effective way to present video content anywhere in the cinema complex.



“Unlike other AV-over-IP products on the market, the NV Series is native to the most powerful, flexible and scalable AV&C platforms on the market—the Q-SYS Ecosystem. This provides Q-SYS users a tightly integrated solution that is faster and simpler to set up and maintain than other video distribution solutions,” says Mike Brandes, QSC product manager, Q-SYS Video. “Users now have a holistic approach for existing or new AV&C designs while delivering the right balance of quality, latency and network efficiency needed for real-time video distribution.”



Cinema technicians can also route network audio between NV Series video endpoints and any other Q-SYS peripherals leveraging Q-LAN network technology. They can also take advantage of feature-rich Q-SYS technologies such as software-based processing and drag-and-drop GUI creation and deployment to control the NV Series.