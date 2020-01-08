Regal Cinemas Announces Exclusive Pact with Pepsi for Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Regal Cinemas, the nation’s second-largest theater chain, announced that Pepsi will be its exclusive provider of non-alcoholic beverages beginning this spring. Coca-Cola had been its provider.



“Pepsi is a brand that understands the powerful connectivity of entertainment and shares our passion for creating moments of pure enjoyment for our fans,” stated John Curry, Regal’s senior vice president of food service. “The stars aligned to connect us with the diverse PepsiCo cast of products—smash hits for movie fans and another reason why Regal is the best place to watch a movie.”



Regal’s 546 theatres with 7,178 screens will begin serving Pepsi along with the company’s other beverages including Pepsi Zero Sugar, Mountain Dew, Lifewtr, Bubly sparkling water, Pure Leaf, and AMP Game Fuel. Regal already sells Frito Lay snacks, another PepsiCo brand, at its concession stands. Pepsi and Regal also plan exclusive limited-time product offers and entertainment sneak peeks. Pepsi reportedly will also be the exclusive sponsor of Regal’s 4DX motion and effects theaters.



Regal’s parent company, Cineworld, already serves Pepsi products in its U.K. locations. Since being acquired by Cineworld in 2017, Regal has also severed its relationship with Atom Tickets and begun its own in-house subscription program, and has increased its number of 4DX and panoramic ScreenX theaters from Korea’s CJ 4DPLEX.



“We can’t think of a better way to ring in the new decade than to team up with Regal to create magic at the movies,” said Scott Finlow, chief marketing officer, PepsiCo global foodservice. “We’re looking forward to sharing the perfect popcorn-pairing drink, as well as our partnerships across movies, sports, music and gaming, to celebrate a new age of cinema.”