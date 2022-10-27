Regal Teams Up with Riot Games and Lexis Partners for Live League of Legends World Championship Final

Courtesy of Riot Games

League of Legends (LoL) players will be on display in life-sized proportions for a live special event at select Regal movie theaters nationwide. Riot Games and Lexis Partners are teaming up to stream the LoL World Championship Final live on Saturday, November 5th. Broadcast live from Chase Center in San Francisco, the opening ceremony features Lil Nas X performing the Worlds 2022 anthem ‘Star Walkin’. LoL influencers and celebrities are set to make special appearances and interact with fans at select theaters.



Worlds is the LoL Esports competition in which the top teams from regional leagues around the world compete for the world championship title. Held at the end of the regular season in a different host region each year, 24 teams will participate in the month-long tournament to crown the best in the world. The 2021 World Championship surpassed previous viewership records with more than 73M viewers worldwide. For more information and a list of participating locations, visit the Regal mobile app or REGmovies.com.

“Worlds is the biggest Esports event of the year, and this collaboration with Lexis Partners will help us bring the excitement of the World Final to big screens across the world,” said Naz Aletaha, the global head of LoL Esports at Riot Games. “We look forward to providing the community with another way to experience the sport and spectacle that makes Worlds so special.”

“As the No. 1 esports event of the year, Worlds is where legends are made or broken,” said co-founders John Rubey and Robert Markovich of Lexis Partners. “We are excited to be a part of Riot’s commitment of giving back to their community and creating an environment tailored for an unbelievable experience.”