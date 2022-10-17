Moviefone Launches Showtime and Direct Ticketing Link Integration

From landline to online, Moviefone is making its way back to the public consciousness with its Moviefone Media platforms—allowing moviegoers to access showtime and ticketing links with exhibitors partners that include B&B Theatres, Studio Movie Grill, Maya Cinemas, D’Place Entertainment, and Aviation Cinemas.

Moviefone has been formerly owned by AOL/Verizon and prior MoviePass parent company Helios & Matheson. It was acquired by its current CEO, Cleveland O’Neal III, from bankruptcy in 2020 to complement his nationally syndicated TV brand, “Made In Hollywood.” The show has just been renewed for its 18th broadcast season on CBS, FOX, ABC and CW affiliate stations in over 94 percent of U.S. households. In addition to its presence on broadcast TV, digital and Live TV streaming on The Roku Channel, “Made in Hollywood powered by Moviefone” now appears on Screenvision’s full Front + Center network on theater screens nationwide.

B&B Theatres SVP of Marketing Bobbie Bagby said, “Moviefone fills a unique niche in our own marketing and ticketing efforts, by providing us with leads from their broadcast, streaming and other channels,” said B&B Theatres SVP of Marketing Bobbie Bagby, in a press release. “This is a win-win additive approach to attracting every potential patron to our theatres.”

Studio Movie Grill’s VP of Film and Content, Tearlach Hutcheson, added, “Prompting a movie lover to go directly from one of Moviefone’s eclectic video offerings to our site for immediate ticketing is a win for Studio Movie Grill and our industry’s need to make the guest transition from interest to purchase.”

Cleveland O’Neal III, CEO of Moviefone Media LLC stated, “The addition of these terrific theater circuits to our multi-platform media network perfectly reflects how our original movie content reaches millions of moviegoers across the country. These newly signed affiliate exhibitors are in all areas, rural and urban, from Coast to Coast. When our loyal Moviefone fans view or stream our exclusive content, whether it’s a blockbuster, a Spanish language feature or art film, they can take their specific movie interest and immediately find a theater at which to purchase their tickets.”