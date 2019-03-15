Samsung presents the first Onyx LED cinema in Spain

PRESS RELEASE —



Madrid – 14th of March 2018 – Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. and Odeon Multicines have presented today the first cinema in Spain with LED technology, in Leganés, Madrid. Samsung’s first Onyx model in Spain provides an unique immersive experience in theatres, as people demand film premieres with the highest quality, and the industry of commercial exhibition also want to offer innovative screens with the latest image technology.



“The new Samsung Onyx screen is a big step in the industry of our country, as we mark the beginning of a new generation of screens for an exigent audience who want to enjoy content with high quality image when they go to the cinema”, explained Sergio Foncillas, director of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics. “We are very pleased to have an agreement with Odeon Multicines to show a new standard of quality image in the large-screen industry, never seen before in Spain.”



“Odeon Multicines has bet always to be in the avantgarde of exhibition. Odeon Sambil is one of the theaters more advanced technologically in Europe, with the most advanced sound system in the market, with 514 speakers and 217 amplifiers, being an unique theater in Spain”, has explained Luis Millán, CEO and founder of Odeon Multicines. “Odeon Multicines has Premium seats and we are very happy to add Onyx in our offer”.



LED screens of Samsung Onyx Cinema offer a level of black and contrast unprecedented in the film industry and, with a brightness almost ten times higher than a traditional projection system, it is the best option to enjoy a movie today. Onyx brings 4K LED image quality to the big screen, offering an immersive image that makes people live each scene as if they were in it.



On the other hand, Samsung Onyx offers the versatility cinemas demand today, which have become into a new cultural space to host special events such as live concert screenings, e-Sports tournaments or commercial presentations. The screen always maintains the same visual configuration, regardless the content, and it accommodates to different ambient modes thanks to a wide range of light conditions without interruptions.



The model installed in Odeon Multicines Sambil, with 10.2 meters wide and 5.4 high, combines 4K resolution, supports HDR content and it has a maximum brightness level of 146fL.



In today’s presentation, Vengaza Bajo Cero, the new movie starring actor Liam Neeson, has been shown for the first time in EclairColor HDR format. The film is directed by the Norwegian director Hans Petter Moland and also counts with the interpretations of the actresses Laura Dern and Emmy Rossum. This thriller action with touches of black humor will premiere the 10th of May in cinemas by A Contracorriente Films, and can be seen in its HDR version only in Odeon Sambil cinemas.



