Samuel Goldwyn Theater Upgrades to Cinionic Laser Projection

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has partnered with cinema technology company Cinionic to upgrade its Samuel Goldwyn Theater—located in Beverly Hills—with Cinionic laser technology.

The Barco laser projector used in this upgrade provides high brightness, color gamut, and exquisite picture quality. The Samuel Goldwyn Theater is the second Academy theater powered by Cinionic, the first being Linwood Dunn Theater in Hollywood.

“We are honored to work with the Academy to bring 4K laser projection to its Goldwyn Theater,” said Wim Buyens, CEO, Cinionic. “At Cinionic, it is our mission to power the next generation of moviegoing with exceptional laser-powered cinema and provide filmmakers with the tools to showcase their films the way they were meant to be seen.”

“The Academy strives to support and lead with new technology, giving our members the absolute finest movie viewing experience. We are happy to partner with Cinionic on this projection upgrade to our state-of-the-art Samuel Goldwyn Theater,” added Kevin Collier, chair of the Academy’s Theater Standards Committee.