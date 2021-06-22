Savantis Supports Inaugural Cinema Week to Promote the Return to Live Entertainment for Moviegoers

Savantis, a provider of end-to-end solutions and support for the digital transformation of cinemas and entertainment venues, announced that they are pleased to support the inaugural Cinema Week, a six-day, nationwide event designed to energize moviegoers and encourage audiences to support local movie theaters. With a mission to celebrate the culture of going to the movies, the campaign showcases exclusive in-theater content, activations, giveaways, special offers for loyalty members, and celebrity guests with activities varying depending on the location. Cinema Week takes place June 22 to 27 across the US.

“Savantis is proud to sponsor the first-ever Cinema Week, an exciting nationwide initiative to re-engage audiences and revive the cinema industry following a difficult and challenging year, during most of which theaters remained closed due to Covid-19,” said Keith Hontz, CEO and president of Savantis. “Both Cinema Week and Savantis are aligned in their mission to enhance the customer experience for moviegoers, so we felt very strongly that we must get involved and help preserve the culture—and the magic—of going to the movies,” continued Hontz.

In November last year, Savantis announced the launch of its Intelligent Entertainment Suite (IES) omnichannel solution specifically developed for the entertainment industry as a flexible and scalable alternative to other cinema management software. The application is fully integrated with SAP® Commerce and SAP Cloud Platform.