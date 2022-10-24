Scrabble Entertainment Introduces HeyLED, World’s Largest 4K LED Giant Cinema Screen, at META Cinema Forum

Scrabble Entertainment, the official partner of HeyLED in the Middle East, will bring a 20-meter 4K LED giant screen to META Cinema Forum 2022. This largest DCI Certificated Cinema LED screen was developed by Timewaying Tech Co., Ltd., a leading technology manufacturer specializing in LED and 3D solutions.

Timewaying launched its first 10-meter (32-foot) wide HeyLED in December 2021. To meet consumer demand for giant screens and and immersive cinematic environments, Timewaying’s new HeyLED models extend up to 20 meters (65 feet) wide. The new HeyLED variant is two times wider and four times the surface area of the first model.

With high brightness up to 300 nits, 30,000:1 contrast ratio, 16-bit grayscale, and DCI-P3 wide colour gamut, the HeyLED 20m screen presents stronger color, realism, and depth.

“The future of cinemas is not just movies. Managing diversification and strengthening technology is essential to the future of cinema,” Timewaying’s Founder and CEO Andrew Chan said in a press release. “The implementation of our LA4K-20 HeyLED allows exhibitors to create an entertainment destination that can facilitate a truly incomparable cinematic experience, attracting customers beyond their normal reach.”

“We are excited to the have the chance to bring such a giant LED screen to exhibitors across the Middle East,” Scrabble Entertainment DMCC’s CEO Pruthu R. Shah added in the same press release. “I was deeply impressed by the smooth LED image and its vivid pictures under 150 nits, when I dropped by Los Angeles to experience 10m closely. And we look forward to moviegoers in the Middle East experiencing the blockbuster [Avatar: The Way of Water] in this world’s largest LED giant screen. “