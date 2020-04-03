ScreenX Wins Gold at Edison Awards in Media, Visual Communications & Entertainment Category

PRESS RELEASE

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – April 1, 2020 – CJ 4DPLEX (www.cj4dx.com), the world’s leading cinema technology company, today announced, ScreenX, the innovative 270-degree panoramic movie-going experience was awarded GOLD in the MEDIA, VISUAL COMMUNICATIONS & ENTERTAINMENT category at this year’s Edison Awards.

ScreenX is the world’s first multi-projection theatre technology that allows a 270-degree panoramic movie watching experience. ScreenX allows the audience to go beyond the frame of the traditional movie screen, utilizing a proprietary system to expand the center screen image to the side walls, surrounding audiences with imagery and providing a sense of being inside the movie. To date, ScreenX is available in 326 auditoriums and 36 countries worldwide.

“We are incredibly honored to be receiving recognition from the Edison Awards for ScreenX,” said JongRyul Kim, CEO of CJ 4DPLEX. “In the last few years, ScreenX has grown exponentially in footprint and content, screening more than 12 Hollywood films a year and reaching new heights of innovation to a wider global audience. We thank our partners in the exhibition and studio space and the entire global ScreenX team across offices in Seoul, Beijing and Los Angeles for their hard work and efforts.”

Among the entries comprising of the best products, services, and businesses in innovation for the year 2020, ScreenX, was chosen as a winner by a panel of over 3,000 leading business executives from around the world. “After a thorough review, the Edison Awards Judges recognize ScreenX as a game-changing innovation standing out among the best new products and services launched in their category,” said Frank Bonafilia, Executive Director of the Edison Awards.