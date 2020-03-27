Sensible Cinema Software Offers Discounts for Independent and Family-Owned Theaters in Need

PRESS RELEASE

In response to the COVID-19 theater closures, Sensible Cinema Software is providing relief for independent and family owned theaters struggling to pay for their ticketing and point of sale systems by offering the free use of the Sensible Cinema’s general admission ticketing and concession software (up to four selling stations) for up to two years without obligation. Software for additional terminals may be purchased at the regular license fee.

Internet ticketing through Sensible Cinema partner Jack Roe USA is also available with only a $1 convenience fee to cover service costs. Theaters must enroll for integrated merchant processing through Worldpay Integrated Payments or transfer an account from their current POS system. Theaters must be located in the U.S., coming from another theater POS and must have been in operation for at least six (6) months by the same owner prior to being closed due to COVID-19. No service contracts, early termination fees or other encumbrances required. Availability on a first-come first-served basis. Ticketing for general admission (open seating) only. Requests must be received prior to December 31, 2020. For theater owners not meeting the COVID-19 closing criteria above or who are purchasing or opening new locations, Sensible Cinema is offering two years financing with no interest for any new software purchase. As always, there are no recurring fees for Sensible Cinema Software. Leasing is available for equipment as well.

Sensible Cinema Software is owned by former independent theater owner Rusty Gordon. He operated two small town theaters in middle Tennessee, each with two screens, between 1987 and 2001.