Severtson Screens Named Strategic Partner for 2021 Cinema Build KSA Virtual Trade Show

Image courtes: Severtson Screens (company press release).

Arizona-based cinema projection screens company Severtson Screens has has been named a strategic partner for next week’s 2021 Cinema Build KSA, a virtual trade show and conference based out of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The conference will take place via Zoom on Wednesday, February 24 beginning at 10 A.M. Arabian Standard Time (equivalent to 2 A.M. Eastern Standard Time). Registration is available at CinemaBuild.com.

Planned panel discussions include “Cinema construction in the aftermath of COVID-19 in KSA [Kingdom of Saudia Arabia],” “Interactive cinema and its effects on cinema design and construction,” and “The ugly truth: What are some of the worst practices in the construction of cinemas?”

“We are excited to be a strategic partner for this year’s event,” Severtson Corp. President and CEO Toby Severtson said in a press release. “In these unusual times, being a part of a virtual event is a great way to include as many international industry members as possible.”