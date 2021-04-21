Severtson Supplies Cinema Screens to FatCats Entertainment’s New Arizona Location

Image Courtesy of Severtson Screens/FatCats Entertainment

Severtson Screens is providing FatCats Entertainment, the Utah-based theater chain whose cinemas are billed as “family entertainment” centers, with custom projection screens for all eight auditoriums in its newly-opened Queen Creek, Arizona location, it was announced today. The theater, FatCats’ ninth location and third in Arizona, had its grand opening on April 16.

“Besides supplying eight cinema screens for its latest location near us in Queen Creek, we also supplied FatCats with eight cinema screens in their Mesa, Ariz. location and six cinema screens in their Gilbert, Arizona location just a few years ago,” said Toby Severtson, CEO of Severtson Screens, in a statement. “FatCats is a terrific environment for the entire family, and we are proud to continue to help our local economy and customer base by being a part of such great venues.”

In collaboration with RU Theatre and Southern California Cinetech Services, the installations at the Queen Creek theater consisted of seven Stellar White cinema screens ranging between 16ft. x 30ft. and 29ft. x 53ft., as well as one silver 24ft. x 44ft. SeVision 3D GX cinema screen.

In addition to its cinema auditoriums, the Queen Creek theater features a 20-lane bowling alley, glow-in-the-dark miniature golf course, 50-game arcade, virtual reality bays and VR games and rides. It also offers food deliveries to theater seats or bowling lanes as well as a full-service bar.

“In our state-of-the-art Queen Creek FatCats, we have once again gone with Severtson Screens because we value the unmatched quality and longevity of the screens Severtson produces,” added David Benson, development partner at FatCats Entertainment. “FatCats chose to expand to the town of Queen Creek because it is a great community that complements our FatCats values, not to mention the perfect spot for year-round fun. The City of Queen Creek is growing quickly and FatCats wants to be a part of something truly special.”

FatCats opened its first theater in Provo, Utah in 2001.

Severtson has manufactured cinemas screens for theaters in countries across the globe, including the U.S., Mexico, Canada, Korea, Japan, Brazil, Indonesia, Singapore, Spain, Germany, France, New Zealand, Australia, Netherlands, Thailand, Scotland, China and Russia.