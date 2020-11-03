New Company ‘Sharp NEC Display Solutions’ Formed from Acquisition

Japan-based electronics company Sharp Corporation finalized its majority acquisition of fellow Japan-based NEC Display Solutions on Sunday, creating a new joint venture called Sharp NEC Display Solutions.

The business will primarily focus on visual display products and solutions, which for cinemas includes projectors, digital ticketing kiosks, and digital signage menu boards.

Fujikazu Nakayama, president of business solutions of Sharp, will serve as chairman of the new business. Hisatsugu Nakatani, president of NEC Display Solutions, will serve as president.

Under the new arrangement, Sharp Corporation will own 66 percent of the business, while NEC Corporation — the parent company of NEC Display Solutions — will own the remaining 34 percent.

The website for the new business can be found here.