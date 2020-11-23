Showcase Cinemas Launches Voice-Activated Ticketing for Amazon Alexa-Enabled Devices

Moviegoers can now customize their ticket buying experience at Showcase Cinemas on Alexa-enabled devices. The voice-activated solution allows moviegoers to find showtimes and purchase tickets on Amazon’s digital assistant for any of the circuit’s 25 U.S. locations.

The voice-activated solution—developed by Boxoffice Pro’s corporate parent, The Boxoffice Company—allows moviegoers to find standard and premium format showtimes, reserve seats, and purchase tickets. Once a transaction is completed, Showcase sends the tickets directly to a customer’s email so they can be scanned from their phone at the theater.

Customers can activate the skill on the Alexa mobile app by searching for Showcase Tickets under the Skills & Games menu or command their Alexa device by saying, “Alexa, enable Showcase Cinemas.” Once it’s set up, customers can use the skill with commands such as “Alexa, ask Showcase what’s playing,” or, “Alexa, ask Showcase to buy movie tickets.” Ticket purchases through the skill are completed through a user’s connected Amazon Pay account.

To celebrate the launch, Showcase is giving away a free ticket to The Croods: A New Age to the first 1,000 customers who purchase tickets for the film using the Alexa skill (one ticket per transaction).

“We’re thrilled to make ticket purchasing even easier through voice,” said Mark Malinowski, Vice President of Global Marketing for Showcase Cinemas.

“Showcase Cinemas is one of the first theater circuits to integrate Amazon’s Alexa digital assistant to offer a hands-free, voice ticket purchase skill, our offer of 1,000 free tickets via Alexa-enabled devices for the movie The Croods: A New Age is an amazing way to continue to bring movie-lovers back to Showcase and see movies the way they were meant to be seen––on the big screen!”

“We’re thankful that Showcase trusted our innovative capabilities to develop such a skill, providing hands-free, contactless technology for moviegoers” said Stan Ruszkowski, President of The Boxoffice Company.

Voice-activated ticketing is one of the innovations Showcase Cinemas is offering as it navigates Covid-19 restrictions with its U.S. locations. It is part of its “Be Showcase Safe” program, developed and certified with J.S. Held—an environmental, health and safety firm led by noted toxicologists, epidemiologists, and an Assistant Surgeon General, US Public Health Service (Retired). The program also includes employee health screenings before starting work; food and beverage manager ServSafeTM Food Safety Certification; installation of air-purifying systems for all U.S. theaters; reduced auditorium seating capacity; automatic seating social distancing; increased and enhanced auditorium cleaning between shows and in high-touch surface areas; employee and patron protective mask requirements; social distancing markers; and the availability of hand-sanitizing stations.