Showcase Cinemas to Celebrate the Art of Movies

Courtesy Showcase Cinemas

Bringing together the love of art and movies, Showcase Cinema de Lux Hanover Crossing will launch ‘Showcase the Art of Movies’ as an online auction from October 12th to December 4th. The auction will feature over twenty five works of art focused on classic and famous movie scenes, created by South Shore artists. Auction artwork will be on display at the Front Street Gallery in Scituate Harbor.

The online auction will conclude on Sunday, December 4th at the ‘Showcase the Art of Movies’ benefit at the Showcase Cinema de Lux Hanover Crossing, which will offer SAA supporters and guests an opportunity to experience the new theater in person. The afternoon event will feature auction artwork on display for viewing and final bidding, along with a reception. Tickets to the benefit are $10.

Opening in time for the holiday season, guests visiting Showcase Cinema de Lux Hanover Crossing will enjoy eight auditoriums equipped with recliners and laser projection, including Showcase’s proprietary XPlus Laser Premium Large Format auditorium, with Dolby Atmos sound. The theater will also feature a specially designed lobby bar featuring hand-crafted cocktails and local premium beers.

“We are thrilled to be opening the brand new, state-of-the-art Showcase Cinema de Lux Hanover Crossing with a very special event celebrating movies and newly created artwork inspired by them,” said Mark Malinowski, vice president of global marketing for Showcase Cinemas. “The new cinema is a work of art unto itself and will offer the best moviegoing experience on the South Shore. Therefore, it’s fitting that its opening will support the Scituate Arts Association and its work within the community, including hosting its annual high school Student Art Show at the Front Street Art Gallery, its support of the Scituate Town Library Gallery, and its stewardship of the historic Ellis House.”

“The Scituate Arts Association is thrilled to partner with Showcase Cinema de Lux Hanover Crossing to celebrate art and the opening of their new theater,” said Janet Cornacchio, president of the Scituate Arts Association. “We invite art and movie lovers to take part in our online auction and attend the benefit reception as all program fundraising will go toward the work we do within the community to bring art to the adults and children of the South Shore and beyond. Created by artists from age 17 to 85, there is a generous range of beautiful artwork to bid on which all celebrate the power and love of movies!”