Showcase Offers Free Movies for Kids with Bookworm Wednesdays Reading Program

Showcase Cinemas will be bringing back its Bookworm Wednesdays program this summer. Now in its 21st edition, the annual program encourages kids to keep up with their summer reading by offering free admission to select children’s films, as long as kids present a book report at participating locations.

This summer’s edition of Bookworm Wednesdays will offer free admission for kids to select children’s titles each Wednesday from July 10 to July 31. To receive free admission, kids must present a book report at a participating Cinema de Lux, Showcase, or Multiplex Cinemas box office. Fortunately, accompanying parents or guardians, and children under six years of age, will receive free admission without having to submit their own book report.

“Summer is all about fun for kids, and it’s also an important time to continue to develop strong reading skills that are known to slide during the summer months. We’re encouraging both entertainment and education with Showcase Cinemas Bookworm Wednesdays program,” said Mark Malinowski, Vice President of Global Marketing at Showcase Cinemas, in a press release. “We’re excited to bring back this popular program and to have the opportunity to reward kids with a fun – and free – experience at the movies.”

Participating locations will hold weekly prize drawings from a pool of participants who submitted a book report. Three winners will be randomly selected on a weekly basis from that week’s submissions. Winners will receive a new book and a Showcase Cinemas movie pass. At the concessions stand, all Bookworm attendees will be able to purchase a 123 Go Box for the discounted price of $5.00.

Screenings will be scheduled at 9 and 10 a.m. respectively at select locations. Five Showcase locations in Massachusetts (Lowell, North Attleboro, Randolph, Revere, and Woburn) will be participating with 9 a.m. screenings, along with two locations in New York (Farmingdale, Island 16) and one in Ohio (Springdale).

Four Massachusetts locations will have a 10 a.m. showtime (Blackstone Valley, Legacy Place, Patriot Place, Worcester North), along with three in New York (Ridge Hill, Jamaica, Linden Boulevard), two in Rhode Island (Warwick, Warwick Mall), and one in Connecticut (Bridgeport).

Scheduled films in the Bookworm program include:

July 10 – Sing

July 17 – Minions

July 24 – How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

July 31 – The Lorax



