Social Pulse: D23 News Launches Star Wars on Social Media

Social Media Snapshot – Monday, August 19 to Sunday, August 25
The past week was dominated by news coming out of the Disney D23 Expo, where Star Wars: The Last Jedi reigned supreme over the upcoming films on the schedule. It was a rare case of one film leading Twitter, Facebook and Instagram on the same week—which is difficult to do given their vastly different user bases. In addition to leading all three, The Last Jedi did it in style, coming in with four times or more than second place in all cases. The trailer for the film was dropped on August 26 and was not captured by our data in this week’s column. As such, expect it to rule next week as well as its trailer reception was, in a word, gigantic.
In other news, James Bond 25 got a new title, No Time To Die, which was enough to see it in the top 5 for all three services. It was joined there by IT: Chapter Two which rode a wave of prerelease buzz and excitement onto the charts, making it the first time since the inception of this column that three films have made it on all three platforms in the same week.
Star Wars: The Last Jedi was the leader on the week with 455,134 likes, easily beating out No Time To Die in terms of post likes and retweets. Bill and Ted 3 wrapped production and had some set pics, nostalgic tweets and shout outs to its fandom which saw it chart on both Twitter and Facebook.
|Film
|New Page Likes
|Posts
|Post Likes
|Post Retweets
|Star Wars: The Last Jedi
|15,464
|29
|455,134
|129,906
|No Time To Die
|14,237
|5
|118,696
|41,195
|Bill and Ted 3
|N/A
|7
|69,600
|8,889
|Frozen 2
|1,643
|6
|36,722
|8,169
|IT: Chapter Two
|1,617
|9
|24,182
|4,405
Top 3 Posts:
|Movie
|Date
|Power*
|Star Wars: The Last Jedi
|24-Aug
|8.7
|Star Wars: The Last Jedi
|24-Aug
|8.5
|No Time To Die
|20-Aug
|8.5
|* Calculated by Likes + Shares + Comments
Aside from Star Wars: The Last Jedi’s domination, the strong reception for I Still Believe was the big story on Facebook. It is a good case study in how important Facebook is for faith-based films, as they have a larger number of deeply religious users—
|Film
|New Page Likes
|Posts
|Post Likes
|Post Shares
|Star Wars: The Last Jedi
|5,163
|23
|266,826
|132,489
|I Still Believe
|27,652
|4
|61,065
|76,562
|IT: Chapter Two
|6,352
|8
|54,950
|10,141
|No Time To Die
|(158,770)
|5
|52,927
|28,273
|Bill And Ted 3
|N/A
|4
|41,994
|4,973
Top 3 Posts:
|Movie
|Date
|Power*
|I Still Believe
|22-Aug
|8.6
|Star Wars: The Last Jedi
|24-Aug
|8.5
|Star Wars: The Last Jedi
|23-Aug
|8.3
|* Calculated by Likes + Shares + Comments
Star Wars: The Last Jedi has been huge on Instagram for most of 2019, but this past week it was on another level. It had more likes and comments than every other tracked film combined, making it the first film to accomplish that feat over a full week.
|Film
|New Followers
|Posts
|Post Likes
|Post Comments
|Star Wars: The Last Jedi
|44,926
|13
|4,217,878
|53,375
|IT: Chapter Two
|19,324
|10
|637,580
|3,349
|Hustlers
|7,783
|30
|311,396
|5,233
|No Time To Die
|15,746
|5
|310,048
|5,872
|Downton Abbey
|6,321
|6
|229,448
|6,411
Top 3 Posts:
|Movie
|Date
|Power*
|Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker
|24-Aug
|10.0
|Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker
|24-Aug
|9.8
|Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker
|24-Aug
|9.6
|* Calculated by Likes + Shares + Comments
