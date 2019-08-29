Social Pulse: D23 News Launches Star Wars on Social Media

Social Media Trends • Alex Edghill • August 29 2019

Social Media Snapshot – Monday, August 19 to Sunday, August 25

The past week was dominated by news coming out of the Disney D23 Expo, where Star Wars: The Last Jedi reigned supreme over the upcoming films on the schedule. It was a rare case of one film leading Twitter, Facebook and Instagram on the same week—which is difficult to do given their vastly different user bases. In addition to leading all three, The Last Jedi did it in style, coming in with four times or more than second place in all cases. The trailer for the film was dropped on August 26 and was not captured by our data in this week’s column. As such, expect it to rule next week as well as its trailer reception was, in a word, gigantic. 

In other news, James Bond 25 got a new title, No Time To Die, which was enough to see it in the top 5 for all three services. It was joined there by IT: Chapter Two which rode a wave of prerelease buzz and excitement onto the charts, making it the first time since the inception of this column that three films have made it on all three platforms in the same week.

TWITTER

Star Wars: The Last Jedi was the leader on the week with 455,134 likes, easily beating out No Time To Die in terms of post likes and retweets. Bill and Ted 3 wrapped production and had some set pics, nostalgic tweets and shout outs to its fandom which saw it chart on both Twitter and Facebook.

Film New Page Likes Posts Post Likes Post Retweets
 Star Wars: The Last Jedi          15,464  29  455,134           129,906 
No Time To Die          14,237  118,696             41,195 
 Bill and Ted 3               N/A  69,600               8,889 
 Frozen 2             1,643  36,722               8,169 
 IT: Chapter Two             1,617  24,182               4,405 

Top 3 Posts:

Movie Date Power*
Star Wars: The Last Jedi 24-Aug 8.7
Star Wars: The Last Jedi 24-Aug 8.5
No Time To Die 20-Aug 8.5
* Calculated by Likes + Shares + Comments

FACEBOOK

Aside from Star Wars: The Last Jedi’s domination, the strong reception for I Still Believe was the big story on Facebook. It is a good case study in how important Facebook is for faith-based films, as they have a larger number of deeply religious users—moreso than either Twitter or Instagram based on trailer reception for the genre overall.

Film   New Page Likes   Posts   Post Likes   Post Shares 
Star Wars: The Last Jedi                5,163  23  266,826           132,489 
I Still Believe               27,652  61,065             76,562 
IT: Chapter Two                 6,352  54,950             10,141 
No Time To Die          (158,770) 52,927             28,273 
Bill And Ted 3                  N/A  41,994               4,973 

Top 3 Posts:

Movie Date Power*
I Still Believe 22-Aug 8.6
Star Wars: The Last Jedi 24-Aug 8.5
Star Wars: The Last Jedi 23-Aug 8.3
* Calculated by Likes + Shares + Comments

INSTAGRAM

Star Wars: The Last Jedi has been huge on Instagram for most of 2019, but this past week it was on another level. It had more likes and comments than every other tracked film combined, making it the first film to accomplish that feat over a full week.

Film  New Followers   Posts   Post Likes   Post Comments 
Star Wars: The Last Jedi          44,926  13  4,217,878           53,375 
 IT: Chapter Two           19,324  10  637,580             3,349 
 Hustlers             7,783  30  311,396             5,233 
 No Time To Die           15,746  310,048             5,872 
 Downton Abbey             6,321  229,448             6,411 

Top 3 Posts:

Movie Date Power*
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker 24-Aug 10.0
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker 24-Aug 9.8
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker 24-Aug 9.6
* Calculated by Likes + Shares + Comments


