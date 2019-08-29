Social Pulse: D23 News Launches Star Wars on Social Media

Social Media Snapshot – Monday, August 19 to Sunday, August 25

The past week was dominated by news coming out of the Disney D23 Expo, where Star Wars: The Last Jedi reigned supreme over the upcoming films on the schedule. It was a rare case of one film leading Twitter, Facebook and Instagram on the same week—which is difficult to do given their vastly different user bases. In addition to leading all three, The Last Jedi did it in style, coming in with four times or more than second place in all cases. The trailer for the film was dropped on August 26 and was not captured by our data in this week’s column. As such, expect it to rule next week as well as its trailer reception was, in a word, gigantic.

In other news, James Bond 25 got a new title, No Time To Die, which was enough to see it in the top 5 for all three services. It was joined there by IT: Chapter Two which rode a wave of prerelease buzz and excitement onto the charts, making it the first time since the inception of this column that three films have made it on all three platforms in the same week.

TWITTER

Star Wars: The Last Jedi was the leader on the week with 455,134 likes, easily beating out No Time To Die in terms of post likes and retweets. Bill and Ted 3 wrapped production and had some set pics, nostalgic tweets and shout outs to its fandom which saw it chart on both Twitter and Facebook.

Film New Page Likes Posts Post Likes Post Retweets Star Wars: The Last Jedi 15,464 29 455,134 129,906 No Time To Die 14,237 5 118,696 41,195 Bill and Ted 3 N/A 7 69,600 8,889 Frozen 2 1,643 6 36,722 8,169 IT: Chapter Two 1,617 9 24,182 4,405

Top 3 Posts:

Movie Date Power* Star Wars: The Last Jedi 24-Aug 8.7 Star Wars: The Last Jedi 24-Aug 8.5 No Time To Die 20-Aug 8.5 * Calculated by Likes + Shares + Comments

FACEBOOK

Aside from Star Wars: The Last Jedi’s domination, the strong reception for I Still Believe was the big story on Facebook. It is a good case study in how important Facebook is for faith-based films, as they have a larger number of deeply religious users— moreso than either Twitter or Instagram based on trailer reception for the genre overall.

Film New Page Likes Posts Post Likes Post Shares Star Wars: The Last Jedi 5,163 23 266,826 132,489 I Still Believe 27,652 4 61,065 76,562 IT: Chapter Two 6,352 8 54,950 10,141 No Time To Die (158,770) 5 52,927 28,273 Bill And Ted 3 N/A 4 41,994 4,973

Top 3 Posts:

Movie Date Power* I Still Believe 22-Aug 8.6 Star Wars: The Last Jedi 24-Aug 8.5 Star Wars: The Last Jedi 23-Aug 8.3 * Calculated by Likes + Shares + Comments

INSTAGRAM

Star Wars: The Last Jedi has been huge on Instagram for most of 2019, but this past week it was on another level. It had more likes and comments than every other tracked film combined, making it the first film to accomplish that feat over a full week.

Film New Followers Posts Post Likes Post Comments Star Wars: The Last Jedi 44,926 13 4,217,878 53,375 IT: Chapter Two 19,324 10 637,580 3,349 Hustlers 7,783 30 311,396 5,233 No Time To Die 15,746 5 310,048 5,872 Downton Abbey 6,321 6 229,448 6,411

Top 3 Posts:

Movie Date Power* Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker 24-Aug 10.0 Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker 24-Aug 9.8 Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker 24-Aug 9.6 * Calculated by Likes + Shares + Comments



