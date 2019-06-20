Social Pulse: Frozen 2 Shines Through

Social Media Snapshot – Monday June 10 to Sunday June 16
This week’s big winner on social media was clearly Frozen 2 which, in case you have forgotten, is going to be gargantuan later this year on release. Unlike the first
Spider-Man: Far From Home scored its sixth Twitter crown in a row as it led all films in new page likes with 8,994. With its release now just a couple of weeks away its fanbase is completely ramped up for the release. Whether it will be enough excitement to see it become the highest opening Spider-Man film of all time remains to be seen (Spider-Man 3 had a whopping start of $151 million back in 2007) but the show it has put on over the last few months after Avengers: Endgame debuted has been wildly impressive. The biggest post of the week didn’t belong to the
Film
|New Page Likes
|Posts
|Post Likes
|Post Retweets
|Spider-Man: Far From Home
|8,994
|5
|187,195
|36,116
|Frozen 2
|7,736
|2
|115,036
|53,901
|Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker
|3,857
|18
|97,381
|20,308
|Toy Story 4
|3,813
|16
|38,219
|9,090
|The Lion King
|1,125
|1
|25,694
|6,842
Top 3 Posts: Click on a Film’s Title to See Full Post
|Movie
|Date
|Power*
|Frozen 2
|11-Jun
|8.6
|Spider-Man: Far From Home
|14-Jun
|8.1
|Spider-Man: Far From Home
|15-Jun
|8.0
|* Calculated by Likes + Shares + Comments
Hobbs & Shaw had a massive response to a short new clip posted earlier in the week which it rode to 162,320 new likes. Not far behind was Frozen 2 which also had a great response on Facebook with 152,836 post likes, while its 100,626 shares
Film
|New Page Likes
|Posts
|Post Likes
|Post Shares
|Hobbs And Shaw
|25,713
|5
|162,320
|28,725
|Frozen 2
|4,330
|2
|152,836
|100,626
|Toy Story 4
|21,617
|14
|141,919
|27,524
|Child’s Play
|3,430
|12
|99,235
|35,147
|The Lion King
|6,922
|1
|39,438
|9,206
Top 3 Posts:Click on a Film’s Title to See Full Post
|Movie
|Date
|Power*
|Frozen 2
|11-Jun
|8.8
|Hobbs & Shaw
|11-Jun
|8.7
|Frozen 2
|10-Jun
|8.2
Just as Spider-Man: Far From Home dominates Twitter, Instagram is Star Wars’ playground as it also has secured 6 straight weekly wins for most post likes/interactions. Child’s Play presence on the list at #3 was somewhat surprising as it was ahead of Toy Story 4 and just underlines its clever and impactful marketing strategy which I’ve spoken about before as being one of the best in recent memory. The Lion King also made it three for three in terms of top 5 finishes across the major social media platforms despite only have one post on each which is a hugely positive sign for it especially considering its core demographic is family audiences.
Film
|New Followers
|Posts
|Post Likes
|Post Interactions
|Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker
|58,616
|7
|1,332,143
|1,337,610
|Spider-Man: Far From Home
|38,665
|6
|844,619
|850,506
|Child’s Play
|5,211
|13
|341,377
|345,482
|Toy Story 4
|26,956
|14
|300,102
|302,487
|The Lion King
|4,310
|1
|224,309
|227,056
Top 3 Posts:Click on a Film’s Title to See Full Post
|Movie
|Date
|Power*
|Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker
|16-Jun
|9.5
|Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker
|10-Jun
|9.1
|The Lion King
|16-Jun
|8.9
