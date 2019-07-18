Social Pulse: Hobbs & Shaw Poised to Become Late Summer Hit

No single film featured in the top 5 charts across our tracked social media platforms, as niche marketing efforts dominated the landscape. Hobbs & Shaw continued its strong showing on social media, standing out as a clear contender for a late Summer breakout hit. On Twitter, Hustlers which released numerous teaser trailers for the trailer debut for each major star in the film. Given the high profile stars involved in the film, this was a great and unique way to raise its profile. Meanwhile, a number of news leaks around James Bond 25 led to a strong showing on the week. The latest 007 entry also benefited from a cross-promotion with Formula One which appears to have been well received.

Facebook

Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil led all films on Facebook in terms of both post likes on the week and with the top single post over the period thanks to a new trailer released on July 8. With a hefty 7.5 million total fans on the service, it has a huge existing base of fans which gives it a huge leg up on the competition. Hobbs & Shaw continued its strong showing on the service as it has been a fixture of the top 5 for weeks now. New trailers for The Art Of Racing In The Rain, Knives Out and Brian Banks also saw those films break into the top five.



Film New Page Likes Posts Post Likes Post Shares Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil 15,166 2 155,512 109,296 Hobbs & Shaw 10,248 8 116,514 9,118 The Art of Racing In The Rain 3,130 6 61,330 18,752 Knives Out N/A 1 56,442 23,842 Brian Banks 1,306 4 35,994 16,473

Top 3 Posts:

Movie Date Power* Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil 8-Jul 9.0 Knives Out 9-Jul 8.2 The Art Of Racing In The Rain 11-Jul 8.0 * Calculated by Likes + Shares + Comments

Instagram

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker wrestled its top spot on the week back from Mulan as it almost doubled the like totals of its nearest competitor Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil. The latter did have the top overall post on the week as its trailer registered with a 9.8 power rank.



Film New Followers Posts Post Likes Post Comments Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker 36,828 9 1,444,261 9,072 Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil 11,759 2 786,759 10,822 James Bond 007 11,715 10 322,005 2,092 Once Upon A Time In Hollywood 4,695 18 312,736 2,089 IT: Chapter Two 13,908 6 285,034 1,057

Top 3 Posts: