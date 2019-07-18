Social Pulse: Hobbs & Shaw Poised to Become Late Summer Hit

No single film featured in the top 5 charts across our tracked social media platforms, as niche marketing
Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil led all films on Facebook in terms of both post likes on the week and with the top single post over the period thanks to a new trailer released on July 8. With a hefty 7.5 million total fans on the service, it has a huge existing base of fans which gives it a huge leg up on the competition. Hobbs & Shaw continued its strong showing on the service as it has been a fixture of the top 5 for weeks now. New trailers for The Art Of Racing In The Rain, Knives Out and Brian Banks also saw those films break into the top five.
Film
|New Page Likes
|Posts
|Post Likes
|Post Shares
|Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil
|15,166
|2
|155,512
|109,296
|Hobbs & Shaw
|10,248
|8
|116,514
|9,118
|The Art of Racing In The Rain
|3,130
|6
|61,330
|18,752
|Knives Out
|N/A
|1
|56,442
|23,842
|Brian Banks
|1,306
|4
|35,994
|16,473
Top 3 Posts:
|Movie
|Date
|Power*
|Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil
|8-Jul
|9.0
|Knives Out
|9-Jul
|8.2
|The Art Of Racing In The Rain
|11-Jul
|8.0
|* Calculated by Likes + Shares + Comments
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker wrestled its top spot on the week back from Mulan as it almost doubled the like totals of its nearest competitor Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil. The latter did have the top overall post on the week as its trailer registered with a 9.8 power rank.
Film
|New Followers
|Posts
|Post Likes
|Post Comments
|Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker
|36,828
|9
|1,444,261
|9,072
|Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil
|11,759
|2
|786,759
|10,822
|James Bond 007
|11,715
|10
|322,005
|2,092
|Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
|4,695
|18
|312,736
|2,089
|IT: Chapter Two
|13,908
|6
|285,034
|1,057
Top 3 Posts:
|Movie
|Date
|Power*
|Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
|8-Jul
|9.8
|Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker
|12-Jul
|9.0
|Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker
|11-Jul
|9.0
|* Calculated by Likes + Shares + Comments
