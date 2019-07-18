Social Pulse: Hobbs & Shaw Poised to Become Late Summer Hit

Social Media Trends • Alex Edghill • July 18 2019

No single film featured in the top 5 charts across our tracked social media platforms, as niche marketing efforts dominated the landscape. Hobbs & Shaw continued its strong showing on social media, standing out as a clear contender for a late Summer breakout hit. On Twitter, Hustlers which released numerous teaser trailers for the trailer debut for each major star in the film. Given the high profile stars involved in the film, this was a great and unique way to raise its profile. Meanwhile, a number of news leaks around James Bond 25 led to a strong showing on the week. The latest 007 entry also benefited from a cross-promotion with Formula One which appears to have been well received. 

Facebook

Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil led all films on Facebook in terms of both post likes on the week and with the top single post over the period thanks to a new trailer released on July 8. With a hefty 7.5 million total fans on the service, it has a huge existing base of fans which gives it a huge leg up on the competition.  Hobbs & Shaw continued its strong showing on the service as it has been a fixture of the top 5 for weeks now. New trailers for The Art Of Racing In The Rain, Knives Out and Brian Banks also saw those films break into the top five.


Film 		 New Page Likes  Posts  Post Likes  Post Shares 
Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil          15,166  155,512          109,296 
Hobbs & Shaw          10,248  116,514              9,118 
The Art of Racing In The Rain           3,130  61,330            18,752 
Knives Out              N/A 56,442            23,842 
Brian Banks            1,306  35,994            16,473 

Top 3 Posts:

MovieDatePower*
Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil8-Jul9.0
Knives Out9-Jul8.2
The Art Of Racing In The Rain11-Jul8.0
* Calculated by Likes + Shares + Comments

Instagram

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker wrestled its top spot on the week back from Mulan as it almost doubled the like totals of its nearest competitor Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil. The latter did have the top overall post on the week as its trailer registered with a 9.8 power rank.


Film		 New Followers  Posts  Post Likes  Post Comments 
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker         36,828  1,444,261            9,072 
Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil          11,759  786,759          10,822 
James Bond 007          11,715 10  322,005            2,092 
Once Upon A Time In Hollywood            4,695 18  312,736            2,089 
IT: Chapter Two          13,908  285,034            1,057 

Top 3 Posts:

MovieDatePower*
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil8-Jul9.8
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker12-Jul9.0
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker11-Jul9.0
* Calculated by Likes + Shares + Comments

