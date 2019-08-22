Social Pulse: Little Women Trailer Draws Big Numbers

Social Media Snapshot – Monday August 12 to Sunday August 18

New trailers from Little Women and Last Christmas were the biggest news on Twitter and Facebook while Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker continued its domination of Instagram. IT: Chapter Two was once again the only film to make it onto the top five list for all tracked services which showcases its broad and diverse appeal.

Twitter

Little Women debuted its first trailer last week, securing the #1 and #2 post on Twitter along with the most likes and retweets of all upcoming films. Last Christmas also dropped its first trailer, gaining solid traction on Twitter over the week and running a close second to Little Women.



Film New Page Likes Posts Post Likes Post Retweets Little Women N/A 3 73,755 24,663 Last Christmas N/A 5 60,619 15,499 Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker N/A 16 57,683 8,381 IT: Chapter Two N/A 7 25,289 4,403 James Bond 007 N/A 8 17,189 2,726

Top 3 Posts:

Movie Date Power* Little Women 13-Aug 8.3 Little Women 12-Aug 8.1 Last Christmas 14-Aug 8.1 * Calculated by Likes + Shares + Comments

Facebook

Little Women also dominated on Facebook, being the only film on the week to top 100,000 post likes. Hustlers, Downton Abbey and IT: Chapter Two were the only films from the next couple months to make any sort of splash online this past week which is not a great sign for films such as Ad Astra and Rambo: Last Blood which open in less than a month. Last Christmas made it into the top five here as well and had the second most popular post on the week to make it a very successful debut for its marketing efforts.



Film New Page Likes Posts Post Likes Post Shares Little Women 18,044 2 103,102 48,943 Hustlers 2,936 7 51,544 18,159 Downton

Abbey 4,621 6 47,017 3,837 IT: Chapter

Two 4,377 6 38,852 7,324 Last

Christmas 7,329 5 36,999 18,218

Top 3 Posts:

Movie Date Power* Little Women 13-Aug 8.7 Last Christmas 14-Aug 7.9 Hustlers 14-Aug 7.7 * Calculated by Likes + Shares + Comments

Instagram

At this point, the Instagram commentary should just begin with the second spot because Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker is as close to permanently etched in the number one spot as you can get. IT: Chapter Two made a strong showing in the runner-up spot with almost 400,000 new likes, further cementing its place as the most formidable upcoming prospect at the box office.

Film New Followers Posts Post Likes Post Comments Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker 19,831 8 940,126 4,508 IT: Chapter Two 18,572 6 388,339 2,467 Downton Abbey 5,017 5 144,084 1,683 Hustlers 12,821 7 142,120 2,548 James Bond 007 6,344 3 113,301 719

Top 3 Posts: