Social Pulse: Little Women Trailer Draws Big Numbers

Social Media Trends • Alex Edghill • August 22 2019

Social Media Snapshot – Monday August 12 to Sunday August 18

New trailers from Little Women and Last Christmas were the biggest news on Twitter and Facebook while Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker continued its domination of Instagram. IT: Chapter Two was once again the only film to make it onto the top five list for all tracked services which showcases its broad and diverse appeal.

Twitter

Little Women debuted its first trailer last week, securing the #1 and #2 post on Twitter along with the most likes and retweets of all upcoming films. Last Christmas also dropped its first trailer, gaining solid traction on Twitter over the week and running a close second to Little Women

Film New Page Likes Posts Post Likes Post Retweets
 Little Women   N/A           73,755           24,663 
 Last Christmas   N/A          60,619           15,499 
 Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker  N/A  16           57,683             8,381 
IT: Chapter Two   N/A           25,289             4,403 
James Bond 007   N/A           17,189             2,726 

Top 3 Posts:

Movie Date Power*
Little Women 13-Aug 8.3
Little Women 12-Aug 8.1
Last Christmas 14-Aug 8.1
* Calculated by Likes + Shares + Comments

Facebook

Little Women also dominated on Facebook, being the only film on the week to top 100,000 post likes. Hustlers, Downton Abbey and IT: Chapter Two were the only films from the next couple months to make any sort of splash online this past week which is not a great sign for films such as Ad Astra and Rambo: Last Blood which open in less than a month.  Last Christmas made it into the top five here as well and had the second most popular post on the week to make it a very successful debut for its marketing efforts.

Film   New Page Likes   Posts   Post Likes   Post Shares 
Little Women           18,044  103,102           48,943 
Hustlers             2,936  51,544           18,159 
Downton
Abbey  		           4,621  47,017             3,837 
IT: Chapter
Two 		           4,377  38,852             7,324 
Last
Christmas  		           7,329  36,999           18,218 

Top 3 Posts:

Movie Date Power*
Little Women 13-Aug 8.7
Last Christmas 14-Aug 7.9
Hustlers 14-Aug 7.7
* Calculated by Likes + Shares + Comments

Instagram

At this point, the Instagram commentary should just begin with the second spot because Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker is as close to permanently etched in the number one spot as you can get. IT: Chapter Two made a strong showing in the runner-up spot with almost 400,000 new likes, further cementing its place as the most formidable upcoming prospect at the box office.

Film  New Followers   Posts   Post Likes   Post Comments 
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker           19,831  940,126           4,508 
 IT: Chapter Two           18,572  388,339           2,467 
 Downton Abbey             5,017  144,084           1,683 
 Hustlers           12,821  142,120           2,548 
 James Bond 007             6,344  113,301              719 

Top 3 Posts:

Movie Date Power*
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker 16-Aug 8.8
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker 17-Aug 8.7
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker 15-Aug 8.6
* Calculated by Likes + Shares + Comments

