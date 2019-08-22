Social Pulse: Little Women Trailer Draws Big Numbers

Social Media Snapshot – Monday August 12 to Sunday August 18
New trailers from Little Women and Last Christmas were the biggest news on Twitter and Facebook while Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker continued its domination of Instagram. IT: Chapter Two was once again the only film to make it onto the top five list for all tracked services which showcases its broad and diverse appeal.
Little Women debuted its first trailer last week, securing the #1 and #2 post on Twitter along with the most likes and retweets of all upcoming films. Last Christmas also dropped its first trailer, gaining solid traction on Twitter over the week and running a close second to Little Women.
|Film
|New Page Likes
|Posts
|Post Likes
|Post Retweets
|Little Women
|N/A
|3
|73,755
|24,663
|Last Christmas
|N/A
|5
|60,619
|15,499
|Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker
|N/A
|16
|57,683
|8,381
|IT: Chapter Two
|N/A
|7
|25,289
|4,403
|James Bond 007
|N/A
|8
|17,189
|2,726
Top 3 Posts:
|Movie
|Date
|Power*
|Little Women
|13-Aug
|8.3
|Little Women
|12-Aug
|8.1
|Last Christmas
|14-Aug
|8.1
|* Calculated by Likes + Shares + Comments
Little Women also dominated on Facebook, being the only film on the week to top 100,000 post likes. Hustlers, Downton Abbey and IT: Chapter Two were the only films from the next couple months to make any sort of splash online this past week which is not a great sign for films such as Ad Astra and Rambo: Last Blood which
|Film
|New Page Likes
|Posts
|Post Likes
|Post Shares
|Little Women
|18,044
|2
|103,102
|48,943
|Hustlers
|2,936
|7
|51,544
|18,159
|Downton
Abbey
|4,621
|6
|47,017
|3,837
|IT: Chapter
Two
|4,377
|6
|38,852
|7,324
|Last
Christmas
|7,329
|5
|36,999
|18,218
Top 3 Posts:
|Movie
|Date
|Power*
|Little Women
|13-Aug
|8.7
|Last Christmas
|14-Aug
|7.9
|Hustlers
|14-Aug
|7.7
|* Calculated by Likes + Shares + Comments
At this point, the Instagram commentary should just begin with the second spot because Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker is as close to permanently etched in the number one spot as you can get. IT: Chapter Two made a strong showing in the runner-up spot with almost 400,000 new likes, further cementing its place as the most formidable upcoming prospect at the box office.
|Film
|New Followers
|Posts
|Post Likes
|Post Comments
|Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker
|19,831
|8
|940,126
|4,508
|IT: Chapter Two
|18,572
|6
|388,339
|2,467
|Downton Abbey
|5,017
|5
|144,084
|1,683
|Hustlers
|12,821
|7
|142,120
|2,548
|James Bond 007
|6,344
|3
|113,301
|719
Top 3 Posts:
|Movie
|Date
|Power*
|Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker
|16-Aug
|8.8
|Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker
|17-Aug
|8.7
|Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker
|15-Aug
|8.6
|* Calculated by Likes + Shares + Comments
