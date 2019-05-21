Social Pulse: Maleficent Sequel Makes a Splash on Social Media

Social Media Trends • Alex Edghill • May 21 2019

Monday May 13 to Sunday May 19

Twitter

Spider-Man: Far From Home easily repeated this week atop the Twitter dashboard for new page likes with just over 17,000. That was more than three times the next closest challenger Dark Phoenix which had 5,615. Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil had the top tweet of the week for upcoming films thanks to its teaser trailer dropping on May 14, this also allowed it to be the most retweeted upcoming film on the week, narrowly edging out Spider-Man: Far From Home

Film New Page Likes Posts Post Likes Post Retweets
Spider-Man: Far From Home          17,181   3   116,796           27,970 
Dark Phoenix            5,615   20   143,305           25,261 
Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil            3,271   3   62,987           28,697 
Aladdin            1,605  18   17,382             3,836 
It: Chapter 2            1,435   4,057                 635 

Top 3 Posts:

Movie Date Power*
Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil 14-May 8.2
Spider-Man: Far From Home 14-May 8.2
Dark Phoenix 13-May 8.1
* Calculated by Likes + Shares + Comments

Facebook

Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil was the film to beat on Facebook for the week where it led in most of the major categories including having the top post on the week, most post likes, and most post shares. Other strong titles included Aladdin which actually had to most new page likes on the week amongst al tracked upcoming films and where it was also one of the most active films on the service with 18 posts over the seven day period. Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker also had a strong week on the service despite opening in over 6 months and without a new trailer. Its top post on the week was on May 19 as the opening of The Phantom Menace took place exactly 20 years before, and the post showcased an epic Anakin/Darth Vader mashup poster from the film 

Film   New Page Likes   Posts   Post Likes   Post Shares 
Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil           5,188           88,134           47,058 
Aladdin           9,431  18           79,760           11,877 
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker         (2,369) 10           55,250           10,632 
Dark Phoenix           7,165  16           36,985             7,382 
Child’s Play           2,580           32,343           19,629 

Top 3 Posts:

Movie Date Power*
Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil 13-May 8.3
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker 19-May 7.8
Lion King 19-May 7.5
* Calculated by Likes + Shares + Comments

Instagram

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker dominated the charts on Instagram over the past week. With a new post almost every day and almost each of those being among the biggest posts on the day is just phenomenal. Its biggest posts were to do with the 20th anniversary of The Phantom Menace and also an early concept art picture for Kylo Ren. Instagram is a hotbed of activity for the franchise so I can see it being a permanent fixture on the service for the next few months. Spider-Man: Far From Home was a notable second place across many metrics on the service despite only having three posts on the week. Its biggest splash came from its Tony Stark-Avengers Endgame reference which was also a huge hit on Facebook this week. 

Film  New Followers   Posts   Post Likes   Post Interactions 
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker          43,270   1,620,272           1,632,476 
Spider-Man: Far From Home          22,920   518,767               522,213 
Five Feet Apart          (5,087)  360,395               362,761 
Aladdin          20,935  15   221,424               223,275 
Godzilla: King of the Monsters            5,707  18   139,717               141,272 

Top 3 Posts:

Movie Date Power*
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker 19-May 9.4
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker 17-May 9.2
Spider-Man: Far From Home 14-May 9.1
* Calculated by Likes + Shares + Comments

Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil had the most discussed trailer of the week and was highly featured on Facebook and Twitter but Instagram was less receptive and it didn’t pierce our listing of top films or posts. Last week I had mentioned that the absence of Godzilla: King Of Monsters was somewhat glaring so it was nice to see it pop up on Instagram here this week and definitely buoys my expectations. However, the film to beat this Summer still is Spider-Man: Far From Home as it appears to be riding the Avengers: Endgame wave intentionally via social media to great effect.

