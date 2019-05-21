Social Pulse: Maleficent Sequel Makes a Splash on Social Media

Monday May 13 to Sunday May 19

Twitter

Spider-Man: Far From Home easily repeated this week atop the Twitter dashboard for new page likes with just over 17,000. That was more than three times the next closest challenger Dark Phoenix which had 5,615. Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil had the top tweet of the week for upcoming films thanks to its teaser trailer dropping on May 14, this also allowed it to be the most retweeted upcoming film on the week, narrowly edging out Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Film New Page Likes Posts Post Likes Post Retweets Spider-Man: Far From Home 17,181 3 116,796 27,970 Dark Phoenix 5,615 20 143,305 25,261 Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil 3,271 3 62,987 28,697 Aladdin 1,605 18 17,382 3,836 It: Chapter 2 1,435 1 4,057 635

Facebook

Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil was the film to beat on Facebook for the week where it led in most of the major categories including having the top post on the week, most post likes, and most post shares. Other strong titles included Aladdin which actually had to most new page likes on the week amongst al tracked upcoming films and where it was also one of the most active films on the service with 18 posts over the seven day period. Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker also had a strong week on the service despite opening in over 6 months and without a new trailer. Its top post on the week was on May 19 as the opening of The Phantom Menace took place exactly 20 years before, and the post showcased an epic Anakin/Darth Vader mashup poster from the film

Film New Page Likes Posts Post Likes Post Shares Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil 5,188 3 88,134 47,058 Aladdin 9,431 18 79,760 11,877 Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker (2,369) 10 55,250 10,632 Dark Phoenix 7,165 16 36,985 7,382 Child’s Play 2,580 3 32,343 19,629

Instagram

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker dominated the charts on Instagram over the past week. With a new post almost every day and almost each of those being among the biggest posts on the day is just phenomenal. Its biggest posts were to do with the 20th anniversary of The Phantom Menace and also an early concept art picture for Kylo Ren. Instagram is a hotbed of activity for the franchise so I can see it being a permanent fixture on the service for the next few months. Spider-Man: Far From Home was a notable second place across many metrics on the service despite only having three posts on the week. Its biggest splash came from its Tony Stark-Avengers Endgame reference which was also a huge hit on Facebook this week.

Film New Followers Posts Post Likes Post Interactions Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker 43,270 7 1,620,272 1,632,476 Spider-Man: Far From Home 22,920 3 518,767 522,213 Five Feet Apart (5,087) 4 360,395 362,761 Aladdin 20,935 15 221,424 223,275 Godzilla: King of the Monsters 5,707 18 139,717 141,272

Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil had the most discussed trailer of the week and was highly featured on Facebook and Twitter but Instagram was less receptive and it didn’t pierce our listing of top films or posts. Last week I had mentioned that the absence of Godzilla: King Of Monsters was somewhat glaring so it was nice to see it pop up on Instagram here this week and definitely buoys my expectations. However, the film to beat this Summer still is Spider-Man: Far From Home as it appears to be riding the Avengers: Endgame wave intentionally via social media to great effect.