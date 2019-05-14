SOCIAL PULSE: Spider-Man: Far From Home & It: Chapter 2 Pick Up Buzz with New Trailers

By Alex Edghill

In this inaugural weekly social media column, we will be taking a deep dive into the best performing upcoming films on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram according to the tracking data from NukeSuite. Social media has been heralded as a way to keep a real-time finger on the pulse of the moviegoing public. It allows us to see how well a marketing campaign is doing for given films, along with the awareness levels and potential earnings for said films. With such a jam-packed slate of titles on the schedule however, it’s often difficult to get a handle on which films are performing best and how individual distributor’s strategies are being received on social platforms. The goal of this weekly column will be to answer some of these questions, offer a concise snapshot into trends and top performers across the three major social media properties.

TWITTER

Film New Followers Posts Post Likes Post Retweets Spider-Man: Far From Home 59,805 5 736,424 305,602 It: Chapter 2 17,916 5 414,429 184,200 Dark Phoenix 3,105 4 19,410 5,162 John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum 2,499 30 34,082 6,458 Aladdin 2,261 26 31,990 6,846

Top 3 Twitter Posts: Click on a Film’s Title to See the Respective Post



Spider-Man: Far From Home dominated the week thanks to the strength of its first full-length trailer. On the heels of Avengers: Endgame, this was the first tease as to how the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) will progress going forward and that garnered a lot of attention. It: Chapter 2 also showcased a new trailer which saw it come in a solid second on the week across the board. After its record-breaking opening in September of 2017, fans have been clamoring for a sequel and based on its trailer it looks as though Warner Bros. has yet another winner on its hands.

FACEBOOK

Film New Page Likes Posts Post Likes Post Shares It: Chapter 2 53,736 5 324,996 522,298 Spider-Man: Far From Home 63,437 4 239,724 246,227 Aladdin 10,590 20 157,154 45,572 John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum 33,439 8 87,296 12,529 Child’s Play 4,230 3 69,136 23,526

Top 3 Posts:Click on a Film’s Title to See the Respective Post

It: Chapter 2 led all posts on Facebook for the week thanks to its trailer, leading it to the highest Power score on the service for the week. Spider-Man: Far From Home flip-flopped here from its Twitter ranking but was still massive with a 9.5 score for its own trailer post. Child’s Play also had a strong showing over the week thanks in large part to a Mother’s Day meme for the film which got a lot of traction.

INSTAGRAM

Film New Followers Posts Post Likes Post Interactions It: Chapter 2 60,518 4 740,370 760,044 Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker 58,202 7 638,934 641,522 Spider-Man: Far From Home 73,673 4 496,911 503,142 Aladdin 20,186 17 350,544 354,706 John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum 17,719 13 179,797 181,513

Top 3 Posts:Click on a Film’s Title to See the Respective Post

It: Chapter 2 and Spider-Man: Far From Home were strong on Instagram thanks to their trailers. The only surprise on the week was the fact that Star Wars charted so high without any new trailers or substantial news. It’s a testament to how strong of a presence it has on Instagram in general and its engagement with those fans.

The big winners on the week were clearly Spider-Man: Far From Home and It: Chapter 2 with their new footage capturing large audiences across the three tracked services. One glaring absence was Godzilla 2 despite a scheduled opening in two weeks. Considering that the first of the rebooted series almost opened to $100 million, it would appear as though its sequel is flying way below the radar at this point.