SOCIAL PULSE: Spider-Man: Far From Home & It: Chapter 2 Pick Up Buzz with New Trailers

Alex Edghill

In this inaugural weekly social media column, we will be taking a deep dive into the best performing upcoming films on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram according to the tracking data from NukeSuite. Social media has been heralded as a way to keep a real-time finger on the pulse of the moviegoing public. It allows us to see how well a marketing campaign is doing for given films, along with the awareness levels and potential earnings for said films. With such a jam-packed slate of titles on the schedule however, it’s often difficult to get a handle on which films are performing best and how individual distributor’s strategies are being received on social platforms. The goal of this weekly column will be to answer some of these questions, offer a concise snapshot into trends and top performers across the three major social media properties.

TWITTER

FilmNew FollowersPostsPost LikesPost Retweets
Spider-Man: Far From Home59,805 5 736,424 305,602
It: Chapter 217,916 5 414,429 184,200
Dark Phoenix3,105 4 19,410 5,162
John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum2,499 30 34,082 6,458
Aladdin2,261 26 31,990 6,846

Top 3 Twitter Posts: Click on a Film’s Title to See the Respective Post

MovieDatePower Score*
Spider-Man: Far From Home6-May9.9
Spider-Man: Far From Home8-May9.5
It: Chapter 29-May9.4
* Calculated by Likes + Shares + Comments

Spider-Man: Far From Home dominated the week thanks to the strength of its first full-length trailer. On the heels of Avengers: Endgame, this was the first tease as to how the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) will progress going forward and that garnered a lot of attention. It: Chapter 2 also showcased a new trailer which saw it come in a solid second on the week across the board. After its record-breaking opening in September of 2017, fans have been clamoring for a sequel and based on its trailer it looks as though Warner Bros. has yet another winner on its hands.

FACEBOOK

Film New Page Likes Posts Post Likes Post Shares
It: Chapter 2         53,736 5 324,996         522,298
Spider-Man: Far From Home         63,437 4 239,724         246,227
Aladdin         10,590 20 157,154           45,572
John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum         33,439 8 87,296           12,529
Child’s Play           4,230 3 69,136           23,526

Top 3 Posts:Click on a Film’s Title to See the Respective Post

MovieDatePower Score*
It: Chapter 29-May9.9
Spider-Man: Far From Home6-May9.5
Child’s Play10-May8.1
* Calculated by Likes + Shares + Comments

It: Chapter 2 led all posts on Facebook for the week thanks to its trailer, leading it to the highest Power score on the service for the week. Spider-Man: Far From Home flip-flopped here from its Twitter ranking but was still massive with a 9.5 score for its own trailer post. Child’s Play also had a strong showing over the week thanks in large part to a Mother’s Day meme for the film which got a lot of traction.

INSTAGRAM

Film New Followers Posts Post Likes Post Interactions
It: Chapter 260,518 4 740,370 760,044
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker58,202 7 638,934 641,522
Spider-Man: Far From Home73,673 4 496,911 503,142
Aladdin20,186 17 350,544 354,706
John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum17,719 13 179,797 181,513

Top 3 Posts:Click on a Film’s Title to See the Respective Post

MovieDatePower Score*
It: Chapter 29-May9.0
Spider-Man: Far From Home6-May9.0
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker12-May8.6
* Calculated by Likes + Shares + Comments

It: Chapter 2 and Spider-Man: Far From Home were strong on Instagram thanks to their trailers. The only surprise on the week was the fact that Star Wars charted so high without any new trailers or substantial news. It’s a testament to how strong of a presence it has on Instagram in general and its engagement with those fans.

The big winners on the week were clearly Spider-Man: Far From Home and It: Chapter 2 with their new footage capturing large audiences across the three tracked services. One glaring absence was Godzilla 2 despite a scheduled opening in two weeks. Considering that the first of the rebooted series almost opened to $100 million, it would appear as though its sequel is flying way below the radar at this point.

