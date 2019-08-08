Social Pulse: Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Rises on a Slow Week

Social Media Snapshot – Monday July 29 to Sunday August 4

The social media landscape in general took a tumble this past week as the overall interaction and like levels were the lowest we have seen since April. Not completely surprising with the Summer season winding down and without any major trailers being released. Overall activity in the social media services we’re tracking indicates there won’t be any unexpected breakout titles on the radar for the coming weeks.

Twitter

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker led all films on Twitter but its weekly tally of 33,694 would have seen it miss the top 5 completely on many other weeks. There are ten releases in the next two weeks opening but the only ones to even make an impression on Twitter were Brian Banks and The Art Of Racing In The Rain…which says a lot for their potential relative to the other films.

Film New Page Likes Posts Post Likes Post Retweets Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker 2,037 12 33,694 5,235 IT: Chapter Two 1,729 7 31,807 6,413 Brian Banks 697 12 22,345 6,267 The Art Of Racing In The Rain 624 17 16,076 1,854 James Bond 007 190 4 10,646 1,599

Top 3 Posts

Movie Date Power* The Art Of Racing In The Rain 31-Jul 8.0 Brian Banks 2-Aug 7.4 IT: Chapter Two 1-Aug 6.6 * Calculated by Likes + Shares + Comments

Facebook

After a second place finish on Twitter, IT: Chapter Two took the top spot on Facebook this past week. Just like Twitter, the numbers of the films in the top 5 over the past week were down markedly. By comparison, A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood had over 330,000 new likes two weeks ago.

Film New Page Likes Posts Post Likes Post Shares IT: Chapter Two 3,980 7 71,491 56,484 Rambo: Last Blood (8,748) 1 46,227 38,148 Downton Abbey 1,900 3 27,961 23,367 Overcomer 3,463 9 22,837 17,267 James Bond 007 43 4 18,168 16,171

Top 3 Posts:

Movie Date Power* Rambo: Last Blood 1-Aug 7.8 IT: Chapter Two 2-Aug 7.2 Zombieland 2: Double Tap 1-Aug 7.1 * Calculated by Likes + Shares + Comments

Instagram

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker continues to sit atop its Instagram throne. With 10 million largely active followers, some pretty juicy news or trailers are needed for any film to outpace it over a week. Though the numbers are down overall, the fact that IT: Chapter Two completed its third top two finish on the week was a pretty good sign for its chances it matching the gaudy numbers the first put up. James Bond 007 also managed to have a top 5 finish on all three services. While its numbers were significantly less than IT: Chapter Two, it’s still reassuring to see the fans embracing it especially with all of its reported production woes.

Film New Followers Posts Post Likes Post Comments Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker 24,976 6 998,288 4,371 IT: Chapter Two 21,618 10 612,194 3,464 James Bond 007 7,952 4 151,676 1,114 Downton Abbey 3,211 2 68,371 1,670 47 Meters Down: Uncaged 1,580 7 44,614 1,025

Top 3 Posts: