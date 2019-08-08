Social Pulse: Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Rises on a Slow Week

Social Media Trends • Alex Edghill • August 08 2019

Social Media Snapshot – Monday July 29 to Sunday August 4

The social media landscape in general took a tumble this past week as the overall interaction and like levels were the lowest we have seen since April. Not completely surprising with the Summer season winding down and without any major trailers being released. Overall activity in the social media services we’re tracking indicates there won’t be any unexpected breakout titles on the radar for the coming weeks.

Twitter

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker led all films on Twitter but its weekly tally of 33,694 would have seen it miss the top 5 completely on many other weeks. There are ten releases in the next two weeks opening but the only ones to even make an impression on Twitter were Brian Banks and The Art Of Racing In The Rain…which says a lot for their potential relative to the other films.

Film New Page Likes Posts Post Likes Post Retweets
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker            2,037  12  33,694             5,235 
IT: Chapter Two            1,729  31,807             6,413 
Brian Banks                697  12  22,345             6,267 
The Art Of Racing In The Rain                624  17  16,076             1,854 
James Bond 007                190  10,646             1,599 

Top 3 Posts

Movie Date Power*
The Art Of Racing In The Rain 31-Jul 8.0
Brian Banks 2-Aug 7.4
IT: Chapter Two 1-Aug 6.6
* Calculated by Likes + Shares + Comments

Facebook

After a second place finish on Twitter, IT: Chapter Two took the top spot on Facebook this past week. Just like Twitter, the numbers of the films in the top 5 over the past week were down markedly. By comparison, A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood had over 330,000 new likes two weeks ago.

Film   New Page Likes   Posts   Post Likes   Post Shares 
IT: Chapter Two              3,980   7           71,491           56,484 
Rambo: Last Blood           (8,748)  1           46,227           38,148 
Downton Abbey              1,900   3           27,961           23,367 
Overcomer              3,463   9           22,837           17,267 
James Bond 007                    43   4           18,168           16,171 

Top 3 Posts:

Movie Date Power*
Rambo: Last Blood 1-Aug 7.8
IT: Chapter Two 2-Aug 7.2
Zombieland 2: Double Tap 1-Aug 7.1
* Calculated by Likes + Shares + Comments

Instagram

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker continues to sit atop its Instagram throne. With 10 million largely active followers, some pretty juicy news or trailers are needed for any film to outpace it over a week. Though the numbers are down overall, the fact that IT: Chapter Two completed its third top two finish on the week was a pretty good sign for its chances it matching the gaudy numbers the first put up. James Bond 007 also managed to have a top 5 finish on all three services. While its numbers were significantly less than IT: Chapter Two, it’s still reassuring to see the fans embracing it especially with all of its reported production woes. 

Film  New Followers   Posts   Post Likes   Post Comments 
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker          24,976  998,288           4,371 
IT: Chapter Two          21,618  10  612,194           3,464 
James Bond 007            7,952  151,676           1,114 
Downton Abbey            3,211  68,371           1,670 
47 Meters Down: Uncaged            1,580  44,614           1,025 

Top 3 Posts:

Movie Date Power*
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker 30-Jul 9.0
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker 2-Aug 8.9
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker 31-Jul 8.8
* Calculated by Likes + Shares + Comments

