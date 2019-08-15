Social Pulse: The Addams Family Builds Buzz with New Poster

Social Media Snapshot – Monday, August 5 to Sunday, August 11
It was another slow week on social media as the Summer season winds down. The Addams Family and its second trailer easily dominated
|Film
|New Page Likes
|Posts
|Post Likes
|Post Shares
|The Addams Family
|22,812
|7
|145,278
|120,314
|Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil
|6,532
|2
|84,765
|27,675
|IT: Chapter Two
|5,205
|7
|62,143
|16,093
|Overcomer
|5,201
|16
|25,987
|10,114
|Downton Abbey
|2,205
|3
|20,721
|2,085
Top 3 Posts:
|Movie
|Date
|Power*
|The Addams Family
|7-Aug
|9.1
|Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil
|5-Aug
|8.1
|IT: Chapter Two
|6-Aug
|7.5
|* Calculated by Likes + Shares + Comments
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker was the top film on the week on Instagram, as usual, leading in every major category on the week including new followers, likes and comments. For the second week in a row it also accounted for all three of the top 3 single posts on the week. IT: Chapter Two was a strong second on Instagram this week while Downton Abbey had its best weekly showing ever with over 150,000 post likes. James Bond has been slowly raising its profile on the service in recent months as well with well targeted promotions and use of its extensive library of media which have attracted a lot of attention and consistently landed it in the top five over the past 6 weeks.
|Film
|New Followers
|Posts
|Post Likes
|Post Comments
|Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker
|28,958
|7
|886,140
|5,858
|IT: Chapter Two
|24,453
|7
|465,766
|4,167
|Downton Abbey
|4,882
|4
|156,706
|1,863
|James Bond 007
|8,938
|6
|122,656
|776
|Hustlers
|2,115
|5
|65,338
|744
Top 3 Posts:
|Movie
|Date
|Power*
|Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker
|7-Aug
|8.8
|Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker
|6-Aug
|8.7
|Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker
|10-Aug
|8.7
|* Calculated by Likes + Shares + Comments
