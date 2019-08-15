Social Pulse: The Addams Family Builds Buzz with New Poster

Social Media Snapshot – Monday, August 5 to Sunday, August 11



Facebook

It was another slow week on social media as the Summer season winds down. The Addams Family and its second trailer easily dominated oin terms of total likes and by having the top rating post amongst all tracked films. Maleficent: Mistress of Evil was also very impressive , taking home the second spot in total likes from just 2 posts despite having no new trailers. That buzz stemmed from a new poster which surfaced online, creating a big splash amongst those eagerly anticipating its release. IT: Chapter Two continues to impress and even with just its regular churn of posts it was third on the week in new likes. The faith-based genre has done really well in recent years and Overcomer is attempting to stoke that fire once more to become the second in the genre for 2019 to gross more than $10 million domestically. Downton Abbey rounded out the top five again on the strength of its online following of 2.6 million users which allowed it to top 20,000 likes. While that might be a long ways off the top spot, consider that Angry Birds 2, 47 Meters Down: Uncaged and Where’d You Go, Bernadette? which all open this upcoming week had 60 posts between them and less than 10,000 total likes combined.



Film New Page Likes Posts Post Likes Post Shares The Addams Family 22,812 7 145,278 120,314 Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil 6,532 2 84,765 27,675 IT: Chapter Two 5,205 7 62,143 16,093 Overcomer 5,201 16 25,987 10,114 Downton Abbey 2,205 3 20,721 2,085

Top 3 Posts:

Movie Date Power* The Addams Family 7-Aug 9.1 Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil 5-Aug 8.1 IT: Chapter Two 6-Aug 7.5 * Calculated by Likes + Shares + Comments

Instagram

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker was the top film on the week on Instagram, as usual, leading in every major category on the week including new followers, likes and comments. For the second week in a row it also accounted for all three of the top 3 single posts on the week. IT: Chapter Two was a strong second on Instagram this week while Downton Abbey had its best weekly showing ever with over 150,000 post likes. James Bond has been slowly raising its profile on the service in recent months as well with well targeted promotions and use of its extensive library of media which have attracted a lot of attention and consistently landed it in the top five over the past 6 weeks.

Film New Followers Posts Post Likes Post Comments Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker 28,958 7 886,140 5,858 IT: Chapter Two 24,453 7 465,766 4,167 Downton Abbey 4,882 4 156,706 1,863 James Bond 007 8,938 6 122,656 776 Hustlers 2,115 5 65,338 744

Top 3 Posts: