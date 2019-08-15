Social Pulse: The Addams Family Builds Buzz with New Poster

Social Media Trends • Alex Edghill • August 15 2019

Social Media Snapshot – Monday, August 5 to Sunday, August 11

Facebook

It was another slow week on social media as the Summer season winds down. The Addams Family and its second trailer easily dominated oin terms of total likes and by having the top rating post amongst all tracked films. Maleficent: Mistress of Evil was also very impressive , taking home the second spot in total likes from just 2 posts despite having no new trailers. That buzz stemmed from a new poster which surfaced online, creating a big splash amongst those eagerly anticipating its release. IT: Chapter Two continues to impress and even with just its regular churn of posts it was third on the week in new likes. The faith-based genre has done really well in recent years and Overcomer is attempting to stoke that fire once more to become the second in the genre for 2019 to gross more than $10 million domestically. Downton Abbey rounded out the top five again on the strength of its online following of 2.6 million users which allowed it to top 20,000 likes. While that might be a long ways off the top spot, consider that Angry Birds 2, 47 Meters Down: Uncaged and Where’d You Go, Bernadette? which all open this upcoming week had 60 posts between them and less than 10,000 total likes combined.

Film   New Page Likes   Posts   Post Likes   Post Shares 
 The Addams Family          22,812  145,278           120,314 
 Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil             6,532  84,765             27,675 
 IT: Chapter Two            5,205  62,143             16,093 
 Overcomer             5,201  16  25,987             10,114 
 Downton Abbey             2,205  20,721               2,085 

Top 3 Posts:

Movie Date Power*
The Addams Family 7-Aug 9.1
Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil 5-Aug 8.1
IT: Chapter Two 6-Aug 7.5
* Calculated by Likes + Shares + Comments

Instagram

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker was the top film on the week on Instagram, as usual, leading in every major category on the week including new followers, likes and comments. For the second week in a row it also accounted for all three of the top 3 single posts on the week.  IT: Chapter Two was a strong second on Instagram this week while Downton Abbey had its best weekly showing ever with over 150,000 post likes. James Bond has been slowly raising its profile on the service in recent months as well with well targeted promotions and use of its extensive library of media which have attracted a lot of attention and consistently landed it in the top five over the past 6 weeks. 

Film  New Followers   Posts   Post Likes   Post Comments 
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker          28,958  886,140           5,858 
IT: Chapter Two          24,453  465,766           4,167 
Downton Abbey            4,882  156,706           1,863 
James Bond 007            8,938  122,656              776 
Hustlers            2,115  65,338              744 

Top 3 Posts:

Movie Date Power*
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker 7-Aug 8.8
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker 6-Aug 8.7
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker 10-Aug 8.7
* Calculated by Likes + Shares + Comments

