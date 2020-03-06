Sony’s Bloodshot Coming to ICE Theaters in L.A., France and Saudi Arabia

Sony Pictures’ upcoming action film Bloodshot will be shown in the U.S. utilizing the ICE Theaters format with ICE Immersive® technology. ICE Theaters is currently available at AEG’s Regal L.A. Live in Los Angeles, VOX Cinemas in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and 36 locations in France, where it is one of the leading premium cinema technology formats in the country. Bloodshot will be available in all three countries.

The ICE Theaters concept launched three years ago, combining advanced design and sound and image technologies with the ICE Immersive sensory experience. ICE Immersive technology features non-reflecting LED panels flanking each side of the auditorium to fill the moviegoer’s peripheral vision and complement the feature film being showcased on the front screen. Their in-house post-production team in La Rochelle creates the custom ambient images shown on the panels, and syncs them to each film. In addition to the LED panels, each location features luxury seats, immersive sound, and RGB laser projection.

The Los Angeles location, in partnership with AEG, was the first ICE Theaters to open outside of France, as part of an overall global expansion strategy. Late last month, ICE Theaters opened its second international location in Riyadh with VOX Cinemas. More locations in the Middle East (via the partnership with VOX Cinemas) as well as in North America will soon be announced.

Based on the bestselling comic book, Bloodshot stars Vin Diesel as Ray Garrison, a soldier recently killed in action and brought back to life as the superhero Bloodshot by a sinister corporation. The film makes its U.S. debut on March 13. It arrives in Saudi Arabia on March 12 and in France on March 25.