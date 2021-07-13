Cinemark and Warner Bros. Partner on Revamp of Boys & Girls Club Sport Court to Celebrate Space Jam: A New Legacy Release

Image Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

To celebrate the July 16 release of Space Jam: A New Legacy, Cinemark and Warner Bros. Pictures have partnered with Boys & Girls Clubs of Collin County to revamp the sport court at the McKinney facility. The new court will be unveiled during a July 15 ceremony attended by club members and staff, the club president, and Cinemark executives.

As part of the renovation, the sport court will receive new backboards, post foams, circumference netting and a high-power cleaning of the court and stands. Additionally, the post foams, as well as some banners and placards, will feature characters and artwork from Space Jam: A New Legacy.

Following the unveiling of the renovated sport court, Boys & Girls Club members and staff will be driven to the Cinemark Allen theatre in special Space Jam: A New Legacy-wrapped buses for a private advance screening of the film.

“Cinemark was thrilled to partner with Warner Bros. Pictures and Boys & Girls Clubs of Collin County on this meaningful project,” said Wanda Gierhart Fearing, Cinemark’s Global CMO. “We are delighted to provide these kids with a renovated sport court that will bring immense joy for years to come. And to further the excitement, the Boys & Girls Club members and staff will be among the first to experience Space Jam: A New Legacy during an advance screening at our Allen theatre.”

“We so appreciate the support of Warner Bros. Pictures and Cinemark in transforming this court for our club kids and the community,” added Marianne Radley, CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Collin County. “This past year has been especially trying on these kids, so for them to witness such an act of generosity and have the opportunity to see Space Jam: A New Legacy prior to its release, is just incredible.”

Space Jam: A New Legacy hits theaters and HBO Max this Friday, July 16.