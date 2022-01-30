Spider-Man: No Way Home Crosses $1B Overseas, First Since 2019’s Lion King

Sony Pictures’ and Marvel Studios’ superhero sequel Spider-Man: No Way Home reached $1B overseas this weekend, the first film to do so during the pandemic era and the first since 2019’s The Lion King.
The film’s top 10 overseas markets so far are:
- U.K. ($120.1M)
- Mexico ($74.4M)
- South Korea ($61.5M)
- France ($61.2M)
- Australia ($55.2M)
- Brazil ($53.8M)
- Russia ($46.0M)
- Germany ($45.1M)
- India ($36.2M)
- Japan ($29.7M)
The title has now earned $1.003B overseas, in addition to $735.8M domestically, for a $1.74B total.
The film has not yet been released in the world’s biggest overseas market, China. No release date there has been officially announced, either, leading to speculation that it might not receive one at all.
The other nine films to previously reach $1B overseas are:
- Avatar: $2.08B in 2009
- Avengers: Endgame with $1.93B in 2019
- Titanic: $1.54B in 1997
- Avengers: Infinity War with $1.36B in 2018
- Furious 7: $1.16B in 2015
- Star Wars: The Force Awakens with $1.12B in 2015
- The Lion King: $1.11B in 2019
- Jurassic World: $1.01 in 2015
- The Fate of the Furious: $1.01B in 2017
