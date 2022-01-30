Spider-Man: No Way Home Crosses $1B Overseas, First Since 2019’s Lion King

Photo Credits: Sony & Columbia Pictures & Marvel Studios ("Spider-Man: No Way Home")

Sony Pictures’ and Marvel Studios’ superhero sequel Spider-Man: No Way Home reached $1B overseas this weekend, the first film to do so during the pandemic era and the first since 2019’s The Lion King.

The film’s top 10 overseas markets so far are:

U.K. ($120.1M) Mexico ($74.4M) South Korea ($61.5M) France ($61.2M) Australia ($55.2M) Brazil ($53.8M) Russia ($46.0M) Germany ($45.1M) India ($36.2M) Japan ($29.7M)

The title has now earned $1.003B overseas, in addition to $735.8M domestically, for a $1.74B total.

The film has not yet been released in the world’s biggest overseas market, China. No release date there has been officially announced, either, leading to speculation that it might not receive one at all.

The other nine films to previously reach $1B overseas are: