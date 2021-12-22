Spider-Man: No Way Home Crosses $700M Worldwide in Just 5 Days of Release; $751.3M Global Total Through Tuesday

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' (Courtesy of Sony Pictures)

Spider-Man: No Way Home has crossed $700 million at the global box office after just five days of release.

On Tuesday, the Sony/Marvel blockbuster took in an estimated $38.6 million internationally and $31.4 million domestically, bringing its global total to $751.3 million — $422.6 million from overseas markets and $328.7 million from North America. That makes No Way Home the fourth highest-grossing movie of 2021 worldwide, just ahead of F9: The Fast Saga ($726.2 million) and just behind No Time to Die ($774 million).

No Way Home’s five-day gross in North America is the second-highest of all time and the highest ever in the month of December.

As of Tuesday, No Way Home’s top overseas markets are as follows:

United Kingdom

$52.7 million

Mexico

$41.4 million

South Korea

$27.1 million

France

$26.2 million

Brazil

$24.4 million

Australia

$24.0 million

India

$21.8 million

Russia

$20.3 million

Italy

$14.9 million

Germany

$13.8 million

Spain

$11.6 million