Spider-Man: No Way Home Crosses $700M Worldwide in Just 5 Days of Release; $751.3M Global Total Through Tuesday

Spider-Man: No Way Home has crossed $700 million at the global box office after just five days of release.
On Tuesday, the Sony/Marvel blockbuster took in an estimated $38.6 million internationally and $31.4 million domestically, bringing its global total to $751.3 million — $422.6 million from overseas markets and $328.7 million from North America. That makes No Way Home the fourth highest-grossing movie of 2021 worldwide, just ahead of F9: The Fast Saga ($726.2 million) and just behind No Time to Die ($774 million).
No Way Home’s five-day gross in North America is the second-highest of all time and the highest ever in the month of December.
As of Tuesday, No Way Home’s top overseas markets are as follows:
United Kingdom
$52.7 million
Mexico
$41.4 million
South Korea
$27.1 million
France
$26.2 million
Brazil
$24.4 million
Australia
$24.0 million
India
$21.8 million
Russia
$20.3 million
Italy
$14.9 million
Germany
$13.8 million
Spain
$11.6 million
Share this post