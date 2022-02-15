Spider-Man: No Way Home Surpasses Avatar to Become Third Highest-Grossing Film of All Time in North America

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' (Image Courtesy of Sony Pictures)

On Monday (February 14), Sony Pictures’ Spider-Man: No Way Home officially surpassed Avatar’s lifetime domestic total to become the third highest-grossing film of all time in North America, the studio reported Tuesday (February 15).

No Way Home grossed $1.615M on Monday, its 60th day of release, to bring its domestic tally to $760.988M. Over the course of its run, Avatar took in a total of $760.508M in North America: $749.766M from its original release and $10.741M from a “Special Edition” re-release in August 2010.

Globally, No Way Home has taken in over $1.8B, with $1.047B of that total coming from international markets (the film has yet to see a release in China).

No Way Home star Tom Holland will next be seen in Sony’s Uncharted, an adaptation of the PlayStation video game Naughty Dog. That film took in $21.5M from 15 overseas markets last weekend and will open in North American theaters on Friday.

Sony’s Marvel universe is set to expand further on April 1 with the release of Morbius starring Jared Leto.