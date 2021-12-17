Spider-Man: No Way Home Opening Night Sets Box Office Records for AMC, Cinemark, and Fandango

Doc Ock (Alfred Molina) and Spider-Man battle it out in Columbia Pictures' SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME.

The $50 million head start from Spider-Man: No Way Home‘s preview screenings on Thursday has helped set new ticket sales records for leading exhibition companies across the United States.

Fandango, the leading online ticketing platform for cinemas in the United States, has already sold more tickets for Sony’s Spider-Man No Way Home than for any other title’s entire theatrical run throughout the entirety of 2020 and 2021. Thursday represented Fandango’s highest-earning preview frame since Avengers: Endgame, released in 2019, with the latest Spider-Man title surpassing preview sales for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, released in December 2019. Spider-Man: No Way Home has been the top-selling title on Fandango every day since ticket sales launched on November 29.

AMC Theatres, the largest cinema circuit in the North American market, has confirmed Spider-Man No Way Home represented the circuit’s best December opening night of ticket sales—and second-best opening night of all-time—based on Thursday’s preview screenings alone. The circuit states that approximately 1.1 million people saw the new Spider-Man title at an AMC location on Thursday.

“Needless to say, we are ever so happy to see a record-setting number of people returning to the cinema to capture the magic offered at AMC movie theatres,” said Adam Aron, AMC Chairman and CEO. “Yesterday for its opening night, we hosted some 1.1 million guests to watch Spider-Man No Way Home at our U.S. theatres. Our congratulations go to Sony Pictures for this wonderfully successful new movie. Spider-Man clearly indicates to us that consumers in large numbers desire the experience that only AMC Theatres can provide, and our amazing theatre teams were prepared for the moment.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home‘s Thursday previews also delivered the best opening night of ticket sales of all-time for Cinemark, the third-largest circuit in the North American market. Ticket sales for the circuit’s in-house Premium Large Format (PLF) brand, Cinemark XD, set an all-time opening night record.

“Moviegoers flocked to our theatres last night to experience Spider-Man: No Way Home in a state-of-the-art cinematic environment, setting multiple Cinemark all-time records,” said Justin McDaniel, Cinemark SVP of Global Content. “The sheer volume of people who came to see this film on the biggest screen, many for the first time since the pandemic, underscores the irreplaceable value of the in-theatre experience, which we are thrilled to continue to offer in collaboration with our studio partners. Congratulations to the entire Sony team for a remarkable opening performance for their latest blockbuster.”