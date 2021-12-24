Spider-Man: No Way Home on Track to Earn $1 Billion

Photo Credits: Courtesy of Sony Pictures ©2021 CTMG. All Rights Reserved. MARVEL and all related character names © ™ 2021 MARVEL ("Spider-Man: No Way Home")

After exactly one week, the numbers keep getting more and more gargantuan for the biggest movie of the year, superhero sequel Spider-Man: No Way Home from Sony Pictures, Columbia Releasing, and Marvel Studios.

Through seven days, the film’s totals stand at:

$385.8M domestically. That’s the #3 seven-day total of all time, behind only Avengers: Endgame with $473.8M and Star Wars: The Force Awakens with $390.8M. It’s higher than #4 Avengers: Infinity War with $338.3M and #5 Star Wars: The Last Jedi with $296.6M.

$490.2M overseas. Top markets to date include the U.K. with $61.4M, Mexico with $46.0M, France with $31.0M, South Korea with $29.9M, Brazil with $28.4M, Australia with $28.2M, India with $24.9M, Russia with $23.1M, Germany with $17.2M, Italy with $17.1M, and Spain with $14.2M. The film has not yet been released in China.

$876.0M globally. That's already the top English-language title of the year, ahead of No Time to Die with $774.0M and F9 with $726.2M. Among all languages, it's the #2 title of the year behind only China's The Battle at Lake Changjin with $902.5M, which it appears almost certain to overtake on Friday.

Top international market cumes through Thursday: